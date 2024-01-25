Boys wrestling: Huntley takes down Hampshire 40-24 to win Fox Valley Conference title

Huntley’s Markos Mihalopolus holds the Fox Valley Conference wrestling trophy after Huntley defeated Hampshire to win the conference on Wednesday at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

HUNTLEY – Markos Mihalopolus knew just how much was at stake before he stepped onto the mat Wednesday night.

Not only did he have a chance to seal the Fox Valley Conference championship for Huntley if he won his match at 285 pounds against Hampshire a year after the Red Raiders missed out on the title, but he also had a chance to earn redemption for a loss that stuck with him for almost a year.

Mihalopolus faced adversity Wednesday night, but just like the Red Raiders had all season, he found a way to win his match in overtime on Huntley’s way to a 40-24 win. The win secured an undefeated FVC season and a conference title for Huntley, its sixth in the past eight seasons.

[ Photos: Hampshire vs. Huntley wrestling ]

“It was a good comeback for the whole team,” Mihalopolus said of the title. “I just want it to stay here for a very long time.”

Mihalopolus faced a familiar foe in Hampshire’s Joey Ochoa, who eliminated him in the blood round of last season’s sectional. Mihalopolus won in previous matchups this season, but Wednesday felt like a special time to show just how much he had grown in the past year.

Huntley’s Markos Mihalopolus wins 4-2 in overtime at 285 to give Huntley a 31-21 lead. That secures the Fox Valley crown for the Red Raiders with a forfeit coming at 106. What a battle. pic.twitter.com/BwmwdMNoes — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) January 25, 2024

Ochoa grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second period on an escape before Mihalopolus took a 2-1 lead in the third. Ochoa tied it 2-2 late in the third and almost seemed like he won it as regulation expired with a move that didn’t count.

Mihalopolus got the wind knocked out of him at the end of regulation but battled in overtime and took advantage of a move he noticed earlier in the match. Once he saw Ochoa go after him, Mihalopolus went behind him, locked him and tripped him to pick up the winning points.

The win gave the Red Raiders (20-5, 9-0) a 31-21 lead and the dual win with a forfeit set for 106 pounds.

“I just knew that I could beat him,” Mihalopolus said. “I just need to keep pushing.”

The Red Raiders ran out to a 9-0 lead when Alex Guitierrez (126 pounds) won 7-6 and Gavin Nischke (132) won by fall. Vlad Maluhin (144) and Shane McGuine (150) each won by fall, while Alex Napientek (165) and Dylan Cerny (215) each won their matches to set up the moment for Mihalopolus.

Janiah Slaughter (106) clinched the dual with a win by forfeit, and Colin Abordo (113) won to round out the night.

“It was a good comeback for the whole team. I just want it to stay here for a very long time.” — Markos Mihalopolus, Huntley senior

Huntley coach BJ Bertelsman thought Thursday night was a good example of why the Red Raiders are a good dual team that ended the FVC undefeated.

“When we have everyone, we’re pretty darn good,” Bertelsman said.

Huntley’s Markos Mihalopolus celebrates defeating Hampshire's Joseph Ochoa during the 285-pound match of a Fox Valley Conference wrestling match Wednesday at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Hampshire (10-5, 6-2) made it a close dual after a slow start. Logan Campbell (138), Mikey Brannigan (157) and Carter Hintz (190) each won by fall while Aiden Rowells (175) picked up a win to set up the match at 285. Andrew Selmeri (120) ended the night with a 5-2 win.

Although the Whip-Purs didn’t pick up the win, coach Matt Todd said Hampshire competed at the level it needed to win.

“The score didn’t indicate how the match actually went,” Todd said. “It was a tough one, but the energy we had on the bench, the kids on the mat, they knew the stakes of it. They came out to wrestle and wrestled really well tonight.”

Hampshire will end FVC action against McHenry on Thursday, while Huntley will travel to South Elgin.

Both teams will meet Feb. 3 in the Class 3A Huntley Regional. Although Wednesday was a special moment for Mihalopolus, he wants to go further and place at state.

“I can’t get into my head too much,” Mihalopolus said. “I just have to focus up and finish out the year well. Last year was a setback. I’ve got to finish this year better.”