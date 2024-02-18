Boys wrestling: Marian Central’s Brayden Teunissen, Jimmy Mastny, Johnsburg’s Eric Bush win IHSA titles

Marian’s Central’s Brayden Teunissen has his arm raised after beating Carlye’s Tyson Waughtel in the Class 1A 120-pound championship match at the IHSA individual state tournament on Saturday at the State Farm Center in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

CHAMPAIGN – Brayden Teunissen never doubted himself, no matter how bleak his situation appeared Saturday night.

Teuissen, a Marian Central junior, trailed heading into the third period of his Class 1A 120-pound state championship match at the IHSA individual state tournament in Champaign, but in the back head, he kept repeating one thing.

Keep attacking.

That repetitious reminder helped Teunissen pull off the improbable. Teunissen kept attacking until he captured his first state championship.

“I just knew that as long as I kept wrestling, it doesn’t really matter how many points you’re down by,” Teunissen said. “Just keep wrestling your way back into the match.”

Teunissen led a group of three McHenry County-area champions Saturday night. His freshman teammate Jimmy Mastny won the Class 1A 157 state title while Johnsburg freshman Eric Bush won the program’s first state title.

Marian junior Vance Williams (Class 1A, 132 pounds), Crystal Lake South senior Andy Burburija (Class 2A, 285) and Crystal Lake Central junior Cayden Parks (2A, 190) each finished second in their respective weight classes. The Hurricanes became the first team to feature multiple IHSA champions since 2015.

Teunissen had to rely on an aggressive approach after falling behind 4-1 heading into the third period against Carlyle’s Tyson Waughtel. He brought it within 4-3 by attacking Waughtel before falling behind 5-3 with a minute left.

Teunissen kept pushing and made a move late to score two points and tie the match in the final half minute. Once he got the overtime, Teunissen knew he’d won the match and jumped at Waughtel, forcing him to the ground and gaining the walkoff 7-5 win.

McHenry County will have three champions tonight. @mcchs_wrestling Brayden Teunissen comes back down 5-3 in the third to win 7-5 in overtime. Moves up after runner-up finish last year. pic.twitter.com/SOSCuxIClL — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) February 18, 2024

“I just knew that if I kept attacking him, kept putting the pace on, my offense would open up and he would break,” Teunissen said.

Teunissen got over the hump after finishing runner-up in last season’s tournament with Belvidere North as a sophomore. He kept that aggressive approach with him all season and was excited to share a championship with the Hurricanes.

“It’s super exciting, knowing me, my teammates and coaches are going to have this moment,” Teunissen said. “It’s really exciting.”

Johnsburg’s Eric Bush celebrates his win over Vandalia’s Max Philpot in the Class 1A 10- pound championship match at the IHSA individual state tournament on Saturday at the State Farm Center in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

Everything started to change for Bush once the postseason started. While Bush had the confidence that he could compete well during his freshman season, winning a state championship never crossed his mind until regionals started.

That’s when he picked up an impressive win against Marian’s Austin Hagevold to win the Class 2A Johnsburg regional and thought why couldn’t he do it? A loss in sectionals only motivated him more, pushing him all the way to a state championship and Skyhawks history.

“I knew that I could win it from the start of the season, I just knew it was going to take the most effort I’ve ever had,” Bush said. “I did it.”

Bush did it thanks to a gritty performance in the title match. He picked up a quick 2-0 lead in the first period against Vandalia’s Max Philpot, who scored a point late in the first to make it a 2-1 match.

“I just knew that as long as I kept wrestling, it doesn’t really matter how many points you’re down by. Just keep wrestling your way back into the match.” — Brayden Teunissen, Marian Central junior

Despite different attempts to break Bush, he took a 3-1 lead in the third and held on to make history.

It’s the night of freshmen! @GoJHS_Wrestling freshman Eric Bush wins the Class 1A 106 state title with a large shirtless crowd supporting him. pic.twitter.com/JYpu2c1LFs — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) February 18, 2024

The moment felt especially special because there was a section of fans that were shirtless and had “Go Bush!” painted across their chest. He always knew that he could do it, but having others’ support meant everything.

“Best thing in the world,” Bush said. “To have people there cheering you on is the best feeling in the world. It’s like dang, people believed in me.”

Mastny always believed he’d be on the floor of State Farm Center winning a state championship, even when the odds were against him. He overcame an IHSA ban from competing with Marian when a McHenry County judge lifted the ban and showed why he’s considered one of the best wrestlers in the state.

“I never doubted it,” Mastny said. “I knew eventually I’d be cleared. I just trained every day to get to this moment.”

His hard work paid off. Mastny quickly ran out to a 7-1 lead in the first quarter and controlled his match against Oakwood’s Bryson Capansky by consistently applying pressure.

He took a 11-2 lead in the second period before ultimately winning by fall.

Mastny seemed like a freshman who had just won a match in December by how calm he was after winning the title. He swore he was excited for the moment, but also knew there’s more work to do with Marian competing in a dual team sectional Tuesday.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Mastny said. “I just can’t wait to do it as a team also.”

@mcchs_wrestling freshman Jimmy Mastny wins the Class 1A 157 state title. pic.twitter.com/oZ7STilJT0 — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) February 18, 2024

Williams finished runner-up for the second straight season while Burburija and Parks each took second after placing at last season’s state tournament. While Burburija wanted to end his career with an undefeated state championship, he knew how important the improvement and lessons from Saturday were.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Burburija said. “Things didn’t go the way I wanted them to, but you learn from your mistakes, you learn from your losses because they make you better.”

Parks hopes to learn from Saturday’s opportunity. The pain of losing stung at the moment, but he didn’t doubt that he could get back to this stage next year.

“It really drives me,” Parks said. “It gives me hunger. Losing on this stage in front of everyone, all I want to do is get to work immediately, get back here next year. It lights a fire.”