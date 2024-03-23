Boys wrestling: Ross Ryan makes ‘incredibly hard decision,’ moves from Crystal Lake South to Prairie Ridge

Crystal Lake South head coach Ross Ryan calls out instructions during the 2020 postseason. Ryan will take over the Prairie Ridge program after coaching the Gators for 17 years. (Matthew Apgar)

For about a year, Ross Ryan has tried to figure out a way to set up his future while appreciating his past.

Ryan always knew he’d want to work in the same high school that his two sons attended. Once he and his family moved to the northern part of Crystal Lake, Ryan realized that’d mean finding a way to move from Crystal Lake South to Prairie Ridge.

He finally got that opportunity when a physical education position opened up at PR. He’ll make the move over and become the Wolves’ new coach for the 2024-25 school year after the Community High School District 155 school board approved his transfer during its meeting Tuesday.

“I would regret not looking into the possibility of ending up where my boys are more than not even taking the attempt,” said Ryan, a 2001 South graduate.

Once Ryan and his family moved, he started thinking about whether it would be possible. His sons are 9 and 6 right now, but he knew time would go fast and he’d need to be prepared whenever he’d get his chance.

Ryan approached South’s administration about the potential move and they had on-and-off conversations about it for about a year. A position at PR opened up and Ryan and his family decided that it made the most sense for him to change schools in the district.

That didn’t mean the decision was easy. Ryan has spent the majority of his life at South. Whether as a student or a teacher and wrestling coach, he’s walked through South’s halls almost more than anywhere else.

I would regret not looking into the possibility of ending up where my boys are more than not even taking the attempt. — Ross Ryan, Prairie Ridge coach

Ryan has been in charge of the Gators wrestling program for 17 seasons. During that time, three different Gators won state championships while many others had postseason and regular season success.

“It was an incredibly hard decision,” Ryan said. “I’ve done a lot here at Crystal Lake South and I’m really proud of the work I’ve done and the kids and families I’ve gotten to work with over the years, my coworkers. It’s been incredible.”

Chris Schremp didn’t know much about Ryan a couple of weeks ago, but once he learned more, he quickly understood why people thought so highly of him. Schremp will take over as the school’s athletic director over the summer and quickly became excited that he’d have such a successful wrestling coach in his first year in charge.

“Everyone that I’ve talked to, anyone that’s communicated to me about Ross, they just say what an unbelievable guy he is, how passionate he is in helping young men out and try to be the best young men that they can be,” Schremp said. “That really fits with what every high school is trying to do: make better people. Ross is going to be a guy who makes a huge impact on not only our wrestling program but our school.”

Excited to announce that Ross Ryan will be the new Head Wrestling Coach at PR! Coach Ryan will have a huge impact on our wrestling program and our school! After Spring Break we will be scheduling a time for our PR wrestlers to meet with Coach Ryan. @prwrestling1 pic.twitter.com/MAqYHpsvOX — Coach Chris Schremp (@CoachSchremp) March 20, 2024

Ryan will become the new head coach after Jeremy Gricar took over the program last year. Schremp said the coaching change had nothing to do with how Gricar performed and encouraged Gricar to stay on. Gricar confirmed that he’d remain on the staff for the foreseeable future.

With the change, Ryan is excited about the challenges of a new team. Four Wolves qualified for the IHSA individual state tournament in February and senior John Fallaw took fourth at Class 2A 215 pounds.

Ryan is always looking to challenge himself, which is why his Wolves program will have some similarities and differences from when he ran the Gators. But his mission to try and help his wrestlers become the best versions of themselves will always remain the same.

“I’m super excited,” Ryan said. “I’m excited to extend my reach with the young adults and to have the opportunity to extend my professional circle from colleagues and coaching staff. I’m looking forward to it.”