Boys wrestling: Richmond-Burton claims back-to-back KRC titles with win over Johnsburg

Richmond-Burton's Brody Rudkin, left, jokes around with his teammate, Alex Reyna, as he holds the Kishwaukee River Conference wrestling trophy after Richmond-Burton defeated Johnsburg to win the conference title Thursday at Richmond-Burton High School.

RICHMOND – Brody Rudkin knew Richmond-Burton was in for a good night once the Rockets found out they would start their dual meet against Johnsburg on Thursday at 144 pounds.

R-B had a chance to win its second straight Kishwaukee River Conference title with a win over the Skyhawks, and the dual would start at the heart of the Rockets’ lineup.

Rudkins’ intuition proved to be true, with R-B winning its first three matches by fall on its way to a 54-24 victory. The Rockets pinned seven of their opponents to capture back-to-back KRC titles.

“We put in a lot of work for that,” Rudkin said. “It just feels good as a team to hold another conference championship. It’s exciting and feels good to be a part of a team that got that.”

The Rockets (18-5, 6-1 KRC) were led off at 144 by top-ranked Emmett Nelson. He ran out to a 10-4 lead at the end of the first period before ultimately winning the match by fall early in the second.

Rudkin followed by winning by fall at 150 in the second period, while Isaac Jones picked up a pin at 157 also in the second period.

Although Rudkin said he felt a little rushed having to wrestle second, he knew how much an 18-0 start meant for the Rockets’ hopes Thursday night.

“It motivates everyone,” said Rudkin, who picked up the 100th win of his career earlier in the night against Lake Forest. “It gets the gears spinning, gets everyone hyped up. It’s a good feeling for everyone.”

The Rockets continued their dominance down the lineup, winning all but two of their remaining matches by fall. Alex Reyna (190), Colin Kraus (285), Clay Madula (120) and Kyan Gunderson (126) each won by fall, Dylan Falasca (175) won by forfeit, and Dane Sorensen (138) took his match by injury default. Both teams forfeited their match at 106.

Richmond-Burton's Issac Jones celebrates his win over Johnsburg's Carson Teschner in the 157-pound match of a Kishwaukee River Conference wrestling match on Thursday at Richmond-Burton High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

R-B coach Tony Nelson thought the Rockets showed what made them such a strong dual team this season. Despite forfeiting at 106 for much of the season and sometimes having to put in an inexperienced wrestler because of an injury, R-B did a good job of picking up the most points possible in order to win their duals.

“They understand,” Tony Nelson said. “Most of our team is experienced, and it shows in our dual meets.”

Johnsburg (10-13, 2-5) won all four of its matches by fall. Duke Mays picked up the Skyhawks’ first win of the night at 165. CJ Amaechi (215), Eric Bush (113) and Jack Thompson (132) also won.

Second-year Skyhawks coach JD Sylvanus said Thursday night was a good example of the program Johnsburg can become if it continues to grow its number like R-B did when Tony Nelson arrived at the program.

“We’re thin and young, so we’re trying to build things back up,” Sylvanus said. “Richmond’s a tough club with a lot of depth.”

R-B and Johnsburg will see each other on Feb. 3 when they compete in the Class 1A Johnsburg Regional.

While Thursday felt like a special accomplishment for the Rockets, Tony Nelson said they’re focused on getting ready for the regional. It’ll be one last chance for senior wrestlers such as Rudkin to become a state qualifier.

“I’m excited, I’m nervous,” Rudkin said. “I’m mostly excited. I really want to get that state championship.”