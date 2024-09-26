Riley Johnson, Johnsburg boys golf win KRC titles: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald Roundup

Boys golf

Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament: At Blackstone in Marengo, Johnsburg senior Riley Johnson carded a 7-over-par 79 to earn medalist honors and lead the Skyhawks to the team title. Johnsburg (338) defeated Sandwich (346) by eight shots for the championship.

Johnson, who made two birdies in his round, won by two shots over Sandwich’s Colten Oakes. Nathan Frost (85) tied for fourth for Johnsburg, Mason Salamoun (86) tied for seventh, and Jacob Smith (88) tied for 11th.

Congratulations to the Boys Golf Team...KRC CHAMPIONS! Another big congratulations goes to Riley Johnson, as the top medalist! Riley carded a 79 to bring home the gold medal. pic.twitter.com/nJUEq1IZZL — Johnsburg Skyhawks (@JHSSkyhawks) September 25, 2024

Woodstock (354) finished third, Marengo (364) was fourth and Richmond-Burton (368) was fifth. Plano (374) was sixth, Harvard (385) was seventh, and Woodstock North (388) was eighth.

Also placing in the top 10 were R-B’s Tucker Lowry (third, 82), Marengo’s Alex Johnson (tied for fourth, 85), Woodstock’s Brett Neuhart (fourth, 85) and Brady Yergens (tied for seventh, 86) and Woodstock North’s Ben Weir (10th, 87).

Marian Central 165, Wheaton Academy 168: At Bull Valley Golf Club in Woodstock, Peter Louise fired an even-par 36 to lead the Hurricanes to a Chicagoland Christian Conference dual win over the Warriors on senior night.

Jacob Timpe added a 40, Finn Pivnicka had a 43, and Luca Kittel had a 46.

Boys soccer

Harvard 1, Johnsburg 0: At Harvard, the Hornets (11-4, 7-0) earned their fourth consecutive KRC regular-season title, beating the Skyhawks (2-11, 2-5) in penalty kicks.

#Hornets defeat @JHSSkyhawks in PK’s to clinch their 4th consecutive #KRC Conference Title. Very proud of these athletes and this program. #WeAreHarvard pic.twitter.com/1s8K0Ly7dt — Harvard Athletics (@D50Athletics) September 26, 2024

Richmond-Burton 5, Plano 1: At Richmond, Nick Kyes had a hat trick for the Rockets (13-2, 5-2) in a KRC win against the Reapers. Jack Meyer had a goal and an assist, and Joe Kyes also scored. Piotr Chmielowski had two saves in goal.

Marengo 8, Sandwich 3: At Sandwich, Marengo (7-8, 3-4) defeated Sandwich in a KRC game.

Woodstock North 3, Woodstock 2: At Woodstock, the visiting Thunder (4-12-1, 3-3-1) beat their crosstown rival Blue Streaks (9-5-1, 5-1-1) in penalty kicks to earn the KRC win.

Girls tennis

Huntley 7, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders won in straight sets across the board in an FVC victory against the Gators. Shea Nagle and Vinuthna Depala won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.

Also winning at doubles were Kate Burkey and Carlie Weishaar (No. 1), Ari Patel and Julie Klockner (No. 2) and Sara Willis and Giuli Farraj (No. 4).

Ella Doughty (No. 1), Gia Patel (No. 2) and Trinity Nguyen (No. 3) won at singles.

Cary-Grove 6, Hampshire 1: At Hampshire, Taylor Hamann and Dana Werner won 4-6, 6-4, 10-5 at No. 4 doubles in the Trojans’ FVC victory over the Whip-Purs.

Malaina Kurth (No. 2) and Elle Stawarz (No. 3) won at singles for C-G (13-6, 5-0). Aubrey Lonergan and Katie Groos (No. 1), Ellie Mjaanes and Megan Ptaszek (No. 2) and Michaela Fink and Ava Bogner (No. 4) had wins at doubles.

Isabella Kowalak won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for Hampshire.

Crystal Lake Central 6, Dundee-Crown 1: At Carpentersville, the Tigers beat the Chargers in their FVC match. All four doubles team won in straight sets for Central (10-6), and Kaylen Kaczmarek (No. 1) and Sophia Kuranda (No. 3) won at singles.

Volleyball

Barrington 2, Huntley 1: At Barrington, Georgia Watson’s 19 kills, two blocks and eight digs weren’t enough as the Raiders fell to the Fillies 23-25, 25-20, 25-22 in nonconference play.

Abby Whitehouse had 18 assists and four digs for Huntley (9-2), which had its eight-match winning streak snapped. Alex Goritz recorded 15 digs, Emily Ernst had 11 assists and four digs, and Jocelyn Erling had five kills. Mari Rodriguez added eight digs. Summer Massow had three blocks.

Marian Central 2, Aurora Christian 1: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes earned their fifth win in a row with a come-from-behind 15-25, 25-18, 25-23 victory over the Eagles in a Chicagoland Christian Conference match.

Alex Rewiako had 15 assists, eight digs and five aces for Marian (12-9, 2-1), Hadley Rogge had nine kills, 16 digs and three aces, and Nola Midday had five kills. Kristina Schaefer added nine digs.

Richmond-Burton 2, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, the Rockets improved to 16-0 and 8-0 in the KRC with a 25-11, 25-16 win against the Skyhawks (6-9, 3-5). R-B has yet to drop a set this season.

Johnsburg was led by Alexis Sweetwood and Mia Andrle with three kills apiece. Adelaide Bruns had eight assists and six digs.

Woodstock 2, Harvard 1: At Harvard, the Streaks (7-15, 3-5) picked up a 25-16, 23-25, 25-13 KRC win over the Hornets.

Maddie McDonough finished with 15 digs, five kills and three aces for Harvard (2-11, 0-8), Mindy Krasinski had seven kills and eight digs, and Aideliz Renteria had 12 digs and two aces. Emma Kizer had 12 digs and two aces. Ella Martin had four kills, and Summer Jones added three.

Woodstock North 2, Marengo 1: At Marengo, the Thunder came back to beat the Indians 17-25, 25-16, 25-17 in their KRC match.

Devynn Schulze had 17 kills, 11 digs and five aces for North (10-4, 7-1), Gabby Schefke had 26 assists, three kills, four aces and six digs, and Jenna Johnson added eight kills. Tayler Menzel had three kills and Maddie Sofie had four aces.

Dayna Carr and Addison Sanchez both had three kills and three blocks for Marengo (8-13, 3-5). Abigail Paiz and Ellie White had six digs apiece.

Girls golf

Richmond-Burton 218, Harvard 307: At Nippersink in Genoa City, Wisconsin, the Rockets picked up a KRC dual win over the Hornets. R-B’s Meadow Rosendahl earned medalist honors with a 50. Julia Londberg had a 52, Alyssa Beres carded a 56, and Emma Lindsey had a 60.