Stillman Valley Lions Club donates to Rock River Valley Blood Center

The Rock River Valley Blood Center recently accepted a $1,500 donation from the Stillman Valley Lions Club in support of the organization's Mini Mobile project. (Photo provided by Karen Marsh)

The Rock River Valley Blood Center recently accepted a $1,500 donation from the Stillman Valley Lions Club in support of the organization’s Mini Mobile project.

The Mini Mobile is a compact blood drive vehicle designed to bring blood donation opportunities directly to smaller organizations, including schools, businesses and other social organizations throughout the region.

By expanding access to blood donation, the Mini Mobile helps ensure a stable local blood supply for patients in need.

The check was presented by club members Karen Marsh, Dan Holsinger and Bruce Roe, and this donation was made possible through the Stillman Valley Lions Club’s ongoing fundraising efforts. That includes its annual rose sale and other community-supported events.

“The club’s commitment to serving the community aligns with RRVBC’s mission of saving lives through blood donation, and this contribution will help bring the Mini Mobile project one step closer to serving donors across northern Illinois,” according to a news release.