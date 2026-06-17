Mendota welcomes new firefighter, paramedic

Mendota Fire Department Chief Dennis Rutishauser welcoming Jennifer Stampfler to the department at a ceremony held before the Mendota City Council on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Mathias Woerner)

The Mendota Fire Department added a new member on Monday night, and a versatile one at that.

Jennifer Stampfler was sworn in as a firefighter and paramedic at a ceremony held before the Mendota City Council.

“I’m just really excited,” Stampfler said. “I’ve been in this town off-and-on for years and it’s been a nice town. I’m excited to get to know everybody.”

Fire Chief Rutishauser said that Stampfler will join the department as a basic operations firefighter and critical care paramedic.

“She fits in right with what we need,” he said.

Stampfler decided to pursue this opportunity following the school shooting at Northern Illinois University.

“I was employed at the hospital when it happened,” she said. “Seeing what I’ve seen really made me want to help, and I didn’t know what to do when I was there. I’m like, ‘I want to help and I can’t.’ That really drew me to EMS.”

It was that moment in 2008 that led Stampfler to change her focus from physical therapy to EMS.

“I like the opportunity. It’s a good opportunity that’s close to home,” the Amboy native said. “I see the shortage that’s going on in EMS, and being able to work in this service in a smaller community is really neat.”