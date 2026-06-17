Bureau County Health Department board member retires after 32 years

The Bureau County Health Department board of health recognizing the retirement of board member Louis R. Lukancic, M.D. (Photo provided by the Bureau, Putnam and Marshall County Health Departments )

The Bureau County Health Department board of health recently announced the retirement of board member Louis R. Lukancic, M.D.

The board also recognized Lukancic’s 32 years of service, leadership and commitment to public health.

Lukancic joined the board in 1994. He served as board secretary and medical director from 1994 to 2026. Lukancic also helped shape policies and initiatives that strengthened Bureau County public health services.

He provided guidance during opportunities and challenges the department faced. Lukancic’s dedication to advancing the department’s mission and improving community health left an impact on health department staff, health care partners, county residents and board members,

For information, call 815-872-5091 or visit bpmhd.org.