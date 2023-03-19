March 19, 2023
Here are all the candidate questionnaires for McHenry races

By Shaw Local News Network
Jane Howie, an executive assistant and election official with the city of Woodstock, stamps the candidate filing papers of Wendy Barker, who is running for the City Council, on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at City Hall. Monday was the last day to file for the cities of Woodstock and Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

McHenry City Council, Ward 2, one seat

McHenry City Council, Ward 4, one seat

McHenry City Council, Ward 6, one seat

McHenry City Council, Ward 7, one seat

  • Susan J. Miller: Has not submitted one.

McHenry High School District 156, three seats

McHenry School District 15, three seats

McHenry County College, two six-year terms

McHenry County College, one two-year term

McHenry Public Library District, two seats

  • Terry Weingart

Woodstock Fire-Rescue District, two seats

  • Kim M. Mueller
  • Frederick Spitzer

McHenry County Regional Board of School Trustees, two two-year terms

  • Timothy Sebastian
  • Tonya J. Franklin (Write-in)

McHenry County Regional Board of School Trustees, two six-year terms

  • William Stanton (Write-in)
  • Adria Tyndall (Write-in)

McHenry County Regional Board of School Trustees, two four-year terms

  • Brian D. Meyers
  • Jacquice Smith (Write-in)

Fox Waterway Agency Director, two seats

  • Daniel Mitchell
  • Jason E. Hettermann
  • William Hellyer

The Northwest Herald is still accepting candidate questionnaires and is posting them once candidates submit them. If you are a candidate who has not received a questionnaire, please email your preferred contact information to tips@nwherald.com.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois