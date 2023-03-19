Here are all the candidate questionnaires for McHenry races

McHenry City Council, Ward 2, one seat
- Michael Lehman
- Andrew “Andy” Glab: Has not submitted one.
McHenry City Council, Ward 4, one seat
- Christine Bassi: Has not submitted one.
- Ryan Harding
McHenry City Council, Ward 6, one seat
- Michael E. Koch: Has not submitted one.
- Rob Johnson
McHenry City Council, Ward 7, one seat
- Susan J. Miller: Has not submitted one.
McHenry High School District 156, three seats
- Nicole Morrow
- Dawn L. Bremer
- Timothy R. Hying
- Colleen Galvicius: Has not submitted one.
- Steve Bellmore: Has not submitted one.
McHenry School District 15, three seats
- Matthew Stauner: Has not submitted one.
- Arne Waltmire
- Emily Jay: Has not submitted one.
- Patrick J. DeGeorge
McHenry County College, two six-year terms
- Kirk Donald: Has not submitted one.
- Suzanne Hoban
- Alyssa Kueffner
McHenry County College, one two-year term
- Mark Daniel: Has not submitted one.
- Tess Reinhard
McHenry Public Library District, two seats
- Terry Weingart
Woodstock Fire-Rescue District, two seats
- Kim M. Mueller
- Frederick Spitzer
McHenry County Regional Board of School Trustees, two two-year terms
- Timothy Sebastian
- Tonya J. Franklin (Write-in)
McHenry County Regional Board of School Trustees, two six-year terms
- William Stanton (Write-in)
- Adria Tyndall (Write-in)
McHenry County Regional Board of School Trustees, two four-year terms
- Brian D. Meyers
- Jacquice Smith (Write-in)
Fox Waterway Agency Director, two seats
- Daniel Mitchell
- Jason E. Hettermann
- William Hellyer
The Northwest Herald is still accepting candidate questionnaires and is posting them once candidates submit them. If you are a candidate who has not received a questionnaire, please email your preferred contact information to tips@nwherald.com.