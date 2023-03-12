Ryan Harding, McHenry City Council, Ward 4 election questionnaire

Full Name: Ryan Harding

What office are you seeking? 4th Ward Alderman, City of McHenry

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 47

Occupation and Employer: Fire Department Battalion Chief and Realtor

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I am seeking re-election for 4th Ward Alderman in the City of McHenry.

City: City of McHenry

Education: AAS in Fire Science. Currently obtaining Bachelor’s Degree in Fire Administration/Public Relations.

Community involvement: Participate with my children in various volunteer groups.

Marital status/Immediate family: Wife and four children

Why are you running for office?

I’m seeking re-election for 4th Ward Alderman. I’m a lifelong resident with a lot of pride in my hometown. I was a member of the fire department for 24 years. My kids are enrolled in school in McHenry, and my wife works with the school district. I aim to see McHenry evolve into a great place to live and visit. McHenry has a lot of exciting projects coming in the future that I would like to see through. I’ve established excellent relationships with City Staff and have a great working relationship. I enjoy being part of this team that is accomplishing many great things. I have enjoyed my time as Alderman and being a servant of the people.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I’m currently the Alderman in the 4th ward. I have been involved with the city’s decision-making and have established excellent working relationships with city staff. I have a proven track record of being able to answer any questions or complaints from the residents of my ward.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I have many friends and family members that are responsible gun owners. I believe in citizens’ right to bear arms and protect themselves and their property. I feel that hunting, target shooting, or belonging to a club can create a strong relationship between people. However, a reasonable person knows steps are needed to strengthen gun laws. The issue I have is that the passed law was done so in a way that would automatically have it challenged in court, which has happened. Good Gun Legislation needs to be a team effort from both sides of the aisle, and this hasn’t happened yet. These discussions should’ve taken place decades ago. It’s been 15 years since the NIU mass shooting. Something needs to change. It shouldn’t be typical for students and teachers to practice lock-down drills. People shouldn’t be hesitant to attend a July 4th parade.

I don’t have a voting interest as an Alderman of McHenry.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

The crime rate in the City of McHenry has been low for years, and I am proud to say our rate is lower than our surrounding comparable communities. During my term as an alderman, the city council has ensured that the police department has maintained proper staffing levels and supported their ongoing community policing efforts, positively affecting the crime rate. Public safety is high on my priorities, as seen in my support of manpower allocation requests and the revitalization of the SRO Program. Community Policing Programs such as the: Adopt A School Program, SRO Program, Business Checks, Foot Patrols, Social Services Program, K9 Therapy Program, and A-Way Out Program are just a few examples of how we take a proactive approach to curb crime. If neighborhoods want to establish neighborhood watch programs, I will encourage that, as well as the police department, can help neighborhoods get established programs. We must maintain a safe environment for our residents, businesses, and those visiting McHenry. Lastly, proper training for our law enforcement can also directly impact crime. In my tenure as an Alderman, I have supported the efforts of McHenry to establish a multi-jurisdictional training facility for all McHenry County Law Enforcement.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

The leaders of McHenry handled the pandemic well. I worked on the frontline during the pandemic, knowing firsthand how much information changed daily. The City adapted well and was in front of the pandemic. For example, the City set up a loan program for businesses that needed help with payroll or other bills to help them through the pandemic. The City was also at the forefront of outside seating for restaurants. City officials knew they had to be creative in finding ways to keep all businesses operating through the pandemic. The City also established the first Mass Vaccination Site for McHenry County.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Great things can happen when people work together as a team. The City of McHenry and its Staff genuinely care about those who live in McHenry and the businesses that call McHenry home.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

McHenry has the luxury of having two major highways and the Fox River in the heart of the town. We do a great job in advertising support for local small businesses. McHenry is a destination, especially during the summer. The city offers incentives for facade improvements to businesses. I want to maintain our excellent working relationship with the Chamber of Commerce.

We are contacting bigger businesses to occupy vacant storefronts and promote vacant land for future development.

The city needs to stay engaged with our current business owners and try and recruit new businesses to our town.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

The city council should aim to reduce the tax burden on residents. The city has successfully received grants for projects around town, including streets, parks, and infrastructure. Another example is that public works perform many jobs in-house instead of contracting the jobs out. Public works are responsible for sidewalk and curb repair instead of contractors. The water department also restructured personnel had saved over $100,000. The residents of McHenry should feel reassured that city staff is always finding ways to save money and re-invest in other areas. The city will continue to explore grants and different meaningful ways to save residents money.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I support recreational marijuana being sold in McHenry. My goal would be to take the tax money and re-invest it in the City. The money can go into the general fund, projects, or the downtown streetscape. The money can also be used to expand on completed projects, the rec center, or the city pool. This type of revenue stream is an excellent example of how the City can increase revenue to offset growing expenses without raising property taxes or sales tax.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Two major projects are happening in the not-to-distant future that I support being addressed—the expansion of Route 31 and the downtown streetscape. The City has already been preparing how to support our businesses during construction on 31 and how this expansion will impact our residents. The City will pay for most of the 31 projects through $3.6 million in ARPA Funds that the City conservatively earmarked for this project. The City has also been actively working to secure grant funds to assist. The city council has committed to a streetscape for downtown McHenry, and taxes collected from recreational marijuana would be a great revenue source to help fund that project.

I know the improvement of streets has always been a priority, and I’m proud to be part of a city council supporting our city staff. The City of McHenry has a very aggressive program to improve our streets. The City has evaluated every street in town and has been graded. McHenry has budgeted 6 million dollars for street repair over three years.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes!

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I’m committed to creating openness in the Government. Transparency helps to ensure public trust and will promote efficiency and effectiveness. Transparency provides information for residents about what their Government is doing, and being transparent to the public creates effectiveness and improves the quality of its decisions.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes!

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No!