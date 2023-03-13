Suzanne Hoban, McHenry County College District 528 Board of Trustees election questionnaire

Full Name: Suzanne Hoban

What office are you seeking? McHenry County College Board of Trustees

What is your political party? None

What is your current age? 60

Occupation and Employer: Executive Director and Founder, Family Health Partnership Clinic

What offices, if any, have you previously held? McHenry County College Board of Trustees - 2019 - present

City: Woodstock

Campaign Website: www.citizensforsuzannehoban.com

Education: MPH (Masters in Public Health, University of Illinois, Chicago

BA Anthropology and Political Science, University of Illinois, Urbana Champaign

Community involvement: Board, Leadership Greater McHenry County

Volunteer - McHenry County Conservation District (SWEEP Program)

Board Emeritus - Community Foundation of McHenry County

Marital status/Immediate family: Married, 3 adult children

Why are you running for office?

MCC is a community jewel. It serves as a launching point to engage the community in life long learning. From its dual credit program with high schools through its community education program for adults, it spans the continuum of making education accessible, affordable and enriching. The faculty and staff are a dedicated group of professionals who bring a passion to their work. The college has a strong entrepreneurial spirit and has chosen to proactively look at the needs of the community and develop programs to meet those needs. It continues to have increasing enrollment at a time when most Illinois community colleges have seen a decrease, and staff satisfaction rates continue to rise, as well, compared with staff surveys over the last ten years. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of that??

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have experience both running an organization as well as serving on the board of one. The college is not a profit making center - the challenge is to balance the needs to the students, faculty and the community with the realities of our financial environment. I have overseen budgets and program development, and believe that my skills as an informed and engaged community leader will help continue the curve of excellence at MCC.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

No. I have attended trainings on the workings of a college board from the Illinois Community College Trustee Association and remain updated and current on my training from there.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

The college board is not in charge of curriculum - the college board hires the President, and that person hires those responsible for curriculum. It is not - and should not be - the board who changes the curriculum. We should develop plans, focus on strategic moves to ensure that programs continue to meet the needs of our students and the community, but not specifically change the curriculum.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

I believe so.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

We have just hired a DEI coordinator. This position was recommended after an extensive review of the college. Most US large corporations have this position and entire departments devoted to DEI, and the work in helping us understand each other better helps make a better learning environment. For example, students on the autism spectrum have significantly different learning styles from others. Ensuring that we can engage and develop that student will make the college a more robust institution.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

We are on a continuum. Is anyone really “finished” with learning how to help each other live up to their fullest potential?

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

Yes

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

Not at this time.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

N/A

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

N/A

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

N/A

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

N/A

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

It was handled well at the college and continues to be monitored.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Some students can excel at remote learning, others cannot. How do we ensure we can continue to offer both?

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

Yes

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

There is not a current proposal to do so. I would look carefully at the rationale and the projections before I made my decision.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

Not at this time.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

yes. It’s appalling that this question even needs to be asked.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

For

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes. They do regularly at the college level.