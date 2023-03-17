Alyssa Kueffner, McHenry County College District 528 Board of Trustees election questionnaire

Full Name: Alyssa Kueffner

What office are you seeking? McHenry County College Board of Trustees

What is your political party? None

What is your current age? 33

Occupation and Employer: Mechanical engineer (currently on a career break to raise my son)

What offices, if any, have you previously held? This would be my first elected position.

City: Woodstock, IL

Campaign Website: KueffnerforMCC.com

Education: Associates in Engineering from McHenry County College

Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bradley University

Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bradley University

Certificate in the Basic Program of Liberal Education from the University of Chicago

Community involvement: - Bull Valley Association, Director

- Stickney House Foundation Board of Directors

- President of the Chicagoland chapter of the Society of Women Engineers (a professional chapter with around 700 members)

- Big Brother and Big Sisters of McHenry County.

Marital status/Immediate family: I am married and we have one 14 month old son!

Why are you running for office?

Fifteen years ago, I attended MCC for my associate’s degree. I had a truly excellent experience, and it inspired me to advocate for community colleges. I was able to witness firsthand how affordable, high quality education impacted the quality of life for so many students. I feel strongly that a good community college is the backbone of a strong county. MCC has some incredible programs from the Center for Agrarian Learning to Dual Credit enrollment for high school students to the new Center for Advanced Technology and Innovation. These programs serve our community and bring new skilled labor to McHenry County businesses. I am interested in serving on the Board of Trustees because I believe in the mission of the college and want to be a part of making that mission a reality!

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have 10+ years of corporate project management experience in fast-paced engineering environments. I’ve managed multi-million dollar capital projects and designed quality products that are optimized for price. I strongly believe these engineering management skills can be applied to working with the college board. Most importantly, I believe in the mission of community colleges and I want to help MCC thrive.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

I have not received formal training, but I have received mentorship from current board members.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

The college board of trustees does not provide oversight to any curriculum. The MCC board is responsible for hiring the president and that person hires competent instructors who set their own curriculum.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

Yes

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

I know firsthand that MCC is a open and inclusive environment where the faculty and staff work hard to make everyone feel welcome. Furthermore, my understanding is that the college is following standard corporate DE&I training.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

No

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

Yes

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

Not at this time

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

N/A

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

N/A

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

N/A

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

N/A

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

The college was very successful with creating remote learning during the pandemic.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Working from home can provide a lot of flexibility for some students, but can be distracting for others.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

Yes

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

I would be open to listening to any plans that are presented. I think it is very important to be cautious when considering raising taxes. I would be very careful to look at the reasons for needing additional revenue and consequences for that tax raise before making a decision.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

Similar to tax raises, I would be very thorough in assessing lowering taxes. I would want to understand the consequences of removing programs and services before making a decision.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes, absolutely

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I believe open and transparent government is very important.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes