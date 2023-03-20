Steve Bellmore, McHenry School District 156 School Board election questionnaire

Full Name: Steve Bellmore

What office are you seeking? School District 156 Board

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 63

Occupation and Employer: Self Employed

What offices, if any, have you previously held? School board 156 8 years

City: Mchenry Il

Education: Tech College

Community involvement: Mchenry Junior warriors basketball 25 + years

Marital status/Immediate family: 3 daughters and 5 grandchildren

Why are you running for office?

I ran previously on fiscal responsibility . As a steward of the tax payers dollars and I want to see that trend continue and to also see that the students are provided with the best education possible to best suit them for their future down the road.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I had spent 8 years on the D-156 school board from 2011-2019. We as a board along with the administration have come a long way from where the district was. Improving technology, wifi through out the buildings, putting chrome books in every students hands. Putting together a 5 maintenance plan for the facilities. Helping with the referendum that put the state of the art addition onto West Campus. Dr. Mctague was instrumental in this with his vision for the future of the Student’s and the district. The trade’s and technology have been a bonus for the whole community.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

Attended the yearly IASB convention in the Chicago.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

I would have to take a look and see where we currently are at . If I felt there were changes to be made or have any questions I would raise those with the Board and the Administration.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

I have not heard otherwise that they have not.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

I think the district and Admin have been proactive in this to make sure we are on top of the issue.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

They do a great job with that. I don’t have any personal experience, but talking to my constituents there have not been any concerns.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

During my previous time on the Board we worked hard to come to a mutual agreement that was beneficial to the Teachers as well as the community.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

Collective bargaining is an ongoing process that we continually have to take a look at.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

Dr. McTague has done a tremendous done with the district. He has more than proven his worth.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

Not at this time.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

Yes, I was part of the hiring process that brought Dr. McTague on. I felt he was the right person for the job and still do.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

Yes.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I think they handled it pretty well.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

That we need to have emergency plans in place for future references.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

I think all of Illinois is over taxed.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

Absolutely not. I did not support it before and will not now.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

I don’t think we are in a position the cutting them at this point. With that said that doesn’t mean we can’t look at it down the road.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I think government should be more transparent.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes.