Michael Lehman, McHenry City Council, Ward 2 election questionnaire

Full Name: Michael Lehman

What office are you seeking? Alderman Ward 2 McHenry

What is your political party? .Republican

What is your current age? 53

Occupation and Employer: Self Employed McHenry Printing

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I am a commissioner on the Planning and Zoning board.

City: McHenry

Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/mikelehmanward2/

Education: High School Diploma.

I took come classes at College of DuPage

Community involvement: I was a McHenry Lions member a few years before I joined the McHenry Area Rotary club in 2010.

I created and run the community program called Rotary Secret Santa. We provide to toys to needy families at Christmas time since 2014. We help nearly 2000 kids annually.

Marital status/Immediate family: I am married to Stacy Lehman and we have 9 year old triplet boys named Caleb, Parker and Jackson.

Why are you running for office?

I have been involved in my community for years. While serving as a commissioner on the planning and zoning board I have learned more about my community. I am please with the progress I have seen in recent years and I want to be a part of this moving forward. I want to help my community to better itself. I want to be a fresh new voice for the people in ward 2. “A Change We Need, A Voice We Deserve”!

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have been a member of this community and business owner for over 20 years. I have also served on the planning and zoning board for 4 years. I have also served on several other local board in the past.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I am not a firearm owner at this time but I support others rights to own weapons but I do not feel there is a need for the average people to own an assault weapon. I do not know enough about this ban that took place earlier this year and would like to learn more about it and become informed.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

I do not believe that McHenry has a major crime issue,. If there is a problem I would encourage community members to report the crimes and would suggest more police patrolling in areas that may have higher crime activity. I would like to see there be more activities for the youth in our community.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I believe the city of McHenry did a fine job in the way they handled the pandemic locally. The opening of the testing site at the old Sears. building was a great use of a long standing vacant building. The creation of outside seating areas for our local restaurants abound town was a big help to allow them to continue to serve the community and keep their doors open. The city encouraged local businesses to participate in the closure but I do not believe they forced anyone to close.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I believe we all learned how to work together. Some local restaurants started offering deliveries when they hadn’t in the past. Some even started offering groceries to make it more. Masking up was useful and helped many prevent themselves from getting the virus and also prevents people from getting sick in general but it was a decision that was best left to the people that wanted to keep safe.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

I believe the city is doing an excellent job and revitalizing out town. We can continue economic development by continuing to offer the many community events that bring people into out town. We need to offer incentives to new businesses coming into town. It would be great to see businesses working together and helping support each other. The new riverwalk shops that will be built at Miller point will help small businesses learn about being business owners and they will gain valuable training from the chamber to become successful businesses elsewhere in out great town.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

The city can remain fiscally responsible and help keep the city’s portion of our tax bill down. If we continue to bring in new businesses into town we will receive tax dollars to help as well. The city has been working on new housing developments that will do the same.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I support recreational marijuana sales in the city of McHenry. The new businesses in other local towns have been successful and are highly regulated. I have talked with a local resident that heard a rumor that this type of business was possibly coming ion near one of our high school campuses. These business have restriction on how close that can be to children and the city and state will not allow it that close. This can be a beneficial business to have in our town.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

The city is working on repairing our streets and sidewalks in town that are in disrepair. I would like to see how we can offer more for the youth in our community. I would like to talk with the residents in my ward and learn more about what they are looking for and bring that info back to city staff and council members and the mayor.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

I have signed the code of fair campaign ethics code and i running a fair campaign and will accept the decision of the voters. The residents will vote for the person they feel will do the best for them.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I believe that a community will thrive when their government is open and transparent with them. Trust is needed between the residents and the people who run the community.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

I support the Freedom of Information act but there are obviously limitations to what can be obtained.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

This is hard to answer without knowing why there would be a need to sign a nondisclosure agreement.