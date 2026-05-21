Ex-volleyball coach accused of sex assault of teen; Elburn man charged is state police employee, officials say

An Elburn man and former volleyball coach has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor while he was in a position of authority over the teen, according to Kane County authorities.

The allegations date to 1999 to 2001, when Arthur D. Weathers was a coach at First Kill volleyball club in Elgin, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s and Sheriff’s offices. The victim was 16 and Weathers was the teen’s coach when the abuse began, authorities said.

Weathers, 54, was an assistant coach and head coach with First Kill from 1999 to 2003 and since 1998 has worked as a forensic chemist for the Illinois State Police, authorities said.

Weathers is charged with criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, both felonies, and that authorities began investigating him last August when the person he’s accused of abusing reported the allegations to police, according to the release. That led to Weathers’s arrest Tuesday, officials said.

Weathers made an initial court appearance Wednesday and was released while he awaits trial.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Kane County Sheriff’s Office at 630-444-1103.