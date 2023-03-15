Dawn Bremer, McHenry High School District 156 School Board election questionnaire

Full Name: Dawn Bremer

What office are you seeking? School Board Member for D156

What is your political party? libertarian

What is your current age? 52

Occupation and Employer: I am a Real Estate Agent and I am the owner of The Bremer Team, Keller Williams Success

What offices, if any, have you previously held? D156 board member 2015-2019

D156 board member 2019-2023

City: McHenry

Campaign Website: No only a facebook campaign https://www.facebook.com/McHenryHSBOECandidates

Education: I am a graduate of Stevenson High School

I attended two years at Illinois State University

I have a real estate license

Community involvement: I am the Board President of Kids In Need McHenry County

I serve as a Commissioner of Planning and Zoning for the City of McHenry

I am the President of McHenry Chamber Marketing Group 5

I also serve on Professional Standards for Mainstreet Organization of Realtors

Marital status/Immediate family: I am Divorced

I have 3 kids

Why are you running for office?

I am running again for another term because I want to continue what we started. I originally ran 8 years ago on the platform that I wanted to transform the academic course offerings, improve our facilities and builder a stronger connection with our community. Now, 8 years later, we have constructed innovative educational pathways to support PLTW Engineering, PLTW computer Science, PLTW biomedical, robotics, healthcare, education, manufacturing and building trades. We have even more innovative ideas and I would like to be here to help see them through.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

Having the past 8 years of experience on the board where we have gone through a teacher strike, hiring of a new superintendent, a referendum, building construction, creating new curricular pathways, transportation negotiations just to name a few. Additionally, I own a business and live in the community. I have one child that graduated and I have an incoming Freshman this fall.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

I am currently an IASB Established board leader. I have been a voting delegate at the delegate assembly, participated in IASB Division meetings, attended new board training seminars, attended 7 joint annual training conferences and on line training courses.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

We are currently working and expanding our dual credit courses and I would like to see that continue.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

Yes, I do believe that LGBTQ students are treated fairly in our school district. I feel that all of our students are treated fairly and have a safe enviornment to attend school

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

I believe all students should feel welcomed, respected and represented in our school community. As a district we value our diversity and embrace multi-cultural experiences and backgrounds in our curriculum, student activities and programs. This is an area that I think we can continually improve upon to ensure all stakeholders feel a sense of belonging and pride in our school community.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

I think that we can continually improve in this area so that every student, no matter what their ethnicity and background, are able to have the same options, opportunity and success upon graduation from high school.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

I think the district provides a competitive collective bargaining agreement with our teachers, support staff and transportation association members.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

I believe in being fiscally responsible with tax payer money and by doing our best to have the most competitive and comprehensive contracts with our associations.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

Our superintendent has a competitive contract given the size of our district and his level of experience. With his experience, knowledge, leadership and accomplishments I believe he is compensated accordingly

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

no

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

Yes! I strongly support the current superintendent. He has been the center of passing our referendum, transforming our academic and athletic facilities, improving our course pathways and curriculum. He has expanded our partnership with the community leaders all for the benefit of the students and staff members.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

We are a high school district and we already have a set health education curriculum. Our academic staff and health instructors have reviewed the new program and they are confident that our current curriculum is aligned with state standards and no modifications are necessary.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Nothing was more important that the safety and health of our students and staff. We followed all state, IASB and local guidance. When guidance requirements allowed for local decision to return to in classroom learning we selected to come back to in person learning in some compacity.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned that we were well prepared to utilize a digital platform to instruct our students. I also learned and appreciated just how important the connection our students have to our teachers and their classmates.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

The tax rate involves more than just the school district. Illinois in general has higher taxes than most. As a board member we do our best to ensure we are fiscally responsible with our tax payer dollars.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

Like property taxes, tax rates are usually beyond the school boards control. However when we do the levy we take into consideration the estimated EAV and the estimated new growth provided by the county to use those figures to determine the levy recommendation each year.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

We are always looking for ways to lower overall costs to see if we can return any of that back to the tax payer

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

I will absolutely accept the voters’ decision on race day.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I am open to transparent government. It is a necessity in todays world. However, employee personnel issues should remain private.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

absolutely