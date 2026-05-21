Lane closures on Kirk Road near St. Charles expected to cause traffic backups; detour posted

(file photo) Road work along Kirk Road near St. Charles involves lane closures and a detour route. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

Lane closures along Kirk Road near St. Charles are expected to delay drivers, as the railroad works on improving a roadway crossing.

On May 26, Union Pacific Railroad is closing Kirk Road at the railroad crossing 0.65 miles south of Main Street in St. Charles.

A detour has been posted for road work along Kirk Road near St. Charles. (Photo Provided By The Kane County Division of Transportation)

One direction of Kirk Road will be closed at a time, before workers transition to the other lane. The northbound lane will close 7 a.m. and reopen by 5 p.m. on May 29.

The southbound lane is closing 7 a.m. on June 1 and is expected to reopen 5 p.m. on June 5.

“This road closure will be done to allow for the railway crossing to be safely removed and replaced with pavement, improving the riding surface for motorists,” the Kane County Division of Transportation said in a release.

A detour route has been posted during both lane closures. Drivers are being directed to use Roosevelt Road and Main Street to divert traffic around the construction area.