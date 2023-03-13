Arne Waltmire, McHenry School District 15 Board of Education election questionnaire

Full Name: Arne Waltmire

What office are you seeking? District 15 School Board Member

What is your political party? non partisan race

What is your current age? 70

Occupation and Employer: Retired Teacher

What offices, if any, have you previously held? District 15 School Board Member 2019-present

City: McHenry

Campaign Website: arnewaltmire.com

Education: Bachelor of Science from Central Michigan University

Masters of Education in Teaching and Leadership from Saint Xavier University

Community involvement: I serve as Finance Chair and Trustee chair for First United Methodist Church of McHenry

Marital status/Immediate family: I have been married to my wife, Diane, for 45 years. We have three adult sons.

Why are you running for office?

After I retired from teaching I wanted to stay involved in education by serving on McHenry 15 School Board.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have taught Industrial Technology(automotive, metals, woods & small engines) for 33 years.

I have served on D15 school board for 4 years. I serve on the district curriculum committee and I am chair of the building and facilities committee.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

I completed training from the Office of the Attorney General on the Open Meeting Act.

I have completed General/Professional Development, Leadership Training, Performance Evaluation Reform Act, Training for School Board Members, from IL Association Of School Boards

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

No

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

Yes

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

In District15′s core values we: Provide equitable experiences by fostering a respectful and inclusive environment for all.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

NO, in District15′s core values we: Provide equitable experiences by fostering a respectful and inclusive environment for all.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

Yes

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

The district has negotiated a new five year contract with the teachers union, so at this time I see no need for changes.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

District 15 Superintendent’s compensation is in line with districts of similar size.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

District 15 school board has negotiated a five year contract with the superintendent, so no changes at this time.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

Yes I believe Dr. Reitz did a good job guiding the district during the Covid -19,pandemic with changes from in-person learning to full remote on-line learning. From hybrid learning and back to full in-person learning.

I believe that Dr. Reitz showed good leadership in having the district staff and community develop a strategic plan to guide the district in planning for the future.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

District 15 should follow the wishes of the parents of the district

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

What did you learn from the pandemic?

That the district asked for a lot of changes in instruction and learning in the school day by all involved from, students, teachers, and parents.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

Yes, through good fiscal management, District 15 is debt free.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

No

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

No, I believe it is important to offer a current & relevant curriculum to prepare students for the present and future world of work.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Yes I support open and transparent government.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes