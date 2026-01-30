2025 Chicago Bears position review: Tight ends

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (left) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during their game last season against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The 2025 Chicago Bears season was one for the ages.

Chicago took a major step in head coach Ben Johnson’s first season. The team elevated itself to one of the best in the NFL after finishing 5-12 the previous year. It resulted in the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2020, first NFC North title since 2018 and first playoff win since the 2010 playoffs.

The Bears did it in dramatic fashion, too. They had seven comeback wins after they trailed with two minutes left in the game, earning themselves the “Cardiac Bears” nickname.

Chicago will now try to build off of a great season. Bears general manager Ryan Poles and Johnson will need to make some tough roster decisions this offseason as the Bears try to take another step closer to being Super Bowl contenders next year.

Over the next few weeks, Shaw Local will evaluate how each position group did over the past season and start looking toward the offseason. Here’s a look at the tight end room.

Tight ends

Returning players: Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet, Stephen Carlson, Qadir Ismail, Nikola Kalinic

Free agent: Durham Smythe

Looking back: Many analysts and fans questioned Poles in April when he selected Loveland at No. 10 overall in the draft. The Bears had needs on both lines, and some wondered whether Loveland was the best tight end in the draft.

Loveland lived up to his potential and became a game-changing target for quarterback Caleb Williams. After missing most of the offseason programs as he recovered from shoulder surgery, Loveland became a difficult target to stop later in the season because of his size, speed and precise route-running.

He led the team with 713 receiving yards, which was the second-most by a Bears rookie tight end behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka (1,076), according to Stathead. Loveland had his breakout game when he caught the go-ahead touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 and then came through with critical catches down the stretch and in the playoffs.

“I see him as a complete tight end, and I think that’s what makes him so dangerous is because he can wear so many hats,” Johnson said. “He’s not just a one-trick pony. And yet when we do ask him to run routes, he’s very difficult to match up with, and he gives teams problems.”

Loveland’s rise forced Kmet to adjust his role with the Bears. Kmet was supposed to get more targets when Johnson was hired after a 2024 where he was barely used.

He responded by becoming a dependable blocker in both the running game and pass protection. Kmet also came through with some meaningful catches, none bigger than the game-tying touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round. He caught 30 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season.

Smythe fit his role during his first season in Chicago. He blocked well as the third tight end and caught four passes for 25 yards.

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet picks up yardage after a catch in the Green Bay Packers secondary during their game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

What’s next: Loveland’s emergence might force the Bears to make a tough decision in the tight end room.

Kmet is signed on with the Bears through 2027 after Poles rewarded him with a four-year extension in 2023. He will enter 2026 with an $11.6 million salary cap hit, which is the 11th-highest on the Bears roster according to Spotrac. Kmet will also carry a $3.2 million dead cap hit.

Although that’s not the highest on the team, Chicago might be forced to move on from Kmet or ask him to restructure his deal. The Bears will need to clear up salary cap space to get under the ceiling. They’ll also need to make improvements on other parts of the roster. Kmet’s contract as the No. 2 tight end on the team might be too much to carry over into next season.

Regardless of what the Bears decide to do with Kmet, Loveland is clearly the future at tight end. Loveland will have an opportunity to become one of the best tight ends in the NFL with a full offseason ahead of him.

Smythe played his role well and could be a candidate to return next year, especially if the Bears do decide to move on from Kmet. Two-tight end sets helped the Bears both in the run and pass games, and it will likely still be a key part of Johnson’s offense moving forward.

