Bureau Valley to hold sports physical clinic May 12 in Manlius

Bureau Valley CUSD 340 will hold a sports physical clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at Bureau Valley High School, 9154 County Road 2125 N., Manlius.

Bureau Valley-area doctors will provide students with a required sports physical. Participants can enter through the main high school door. The clinic is not available to incoming sixth graders or freshmen. No appointments are required as the clinic is first-come, first-served.

Students will need to sign up and receive a sports physical packet from the school office or website. The packet includes an insurance form, sports physical form, concussion protocol form, medical permit form and IHSA sports medicine form and random drug testing form. The students must bring the completed packet and $10 or a parent to the clinic. IHSA and IESA rules do not accept chiropractor physicals.

For more information, call 815-445-4004 or 815-445-2121.