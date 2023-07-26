Chicago Bears sign TE Cole Kmet to 4-year, $50 million contract extension, per reports

LAKE FOREST – Cole Kmet isn’t going anywhere.

The Bears have locked up their homegrown tight end to a four-year contract worth up to $50 million, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The four-year extension will keep Kmet under contract through 2027 and is worth at least $32.8 million in guaranteed money.

The contract puts Kmet among the top 10 highest-paid tight ends in the NFL. His $12.5 million per-year average over the course of the season ties him with New England’s Hunter Henry as the ninth-highest-paid tight end.

Another deal: Bears and TE Cole Kmet reached agreement on a four-year, $50 million extension, including $32.8 million guaranteed and $20 million in new first-year cash, per me and @FieldYates. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2023

Kmet, 24, grew up in Lake Barrington in the northwest Chicago suburbs and played college ball at Notre Dame. The Bears selected him with a second-round draft pick (43rd overall) during the 2020 draft.

In 2023, Kmet was entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. By signing his extension now, the team locks him up prior to the start of the season and Kmet gets paid before risking injury during training camp. The Bears held their first practice of camp Wednesday at Halas Hall.

Kmet has emerged as the team’s top tight end over the past several seasons. Last season, he caught 50 passes for 544 yards and seven touchdowns.

“He’s a pro,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday. “He’s a guy that can be trusted. He’s a fantastic teammate with him leading by example.”

This is the first time Bears general manager Ryan Poles has extended a player the Bears drafted. Receiver Darnell Mooney and cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who were drafted in 2020 alongside Kmet, are also entering the final year of their rookie contracts.