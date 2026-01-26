2025 Chicago Bears position review: Quarterbacks

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams reacts while running off of the field after beating the Dallas Cowboys last season at Soldier Field. (Scott Anderson)

The 2025 Chicago Bears season was one for the ages.

Chicago took a major step in head coach Ben Johnson’s first season. The team elevated itself to one of the best in the NFL after finishing 5-12 the previous year. It resulted in the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2020, first NFC North title since 2018 and first playoff win since the 2010 playoffs.

The Bears did it in dramatic fashion, too. They had seven comeback wins after they trailed with two minutes left in the game, earning themselves the “cardiac Bears” nickname.

Chicago will now try to build off of a great season. Bears general manager Ryan Poles and Johnson will need to make some tough roster decisions this offseason as the Bears try to take another step closer to being Super Bowl contenders next year.

Over the next few weeks, Shaw Local will evaluate how each position group did over the past season and start looking toward the offseason. Here’s a look at the quarterback room.

Quarterback

Returning players: Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent

Free agent: Case Keenum

Looking back: A major question heading into this season was whether Williams could grow under Johnson’s guidance. He answered that pretty clearly with one of the best seasons by a Bears quarterback in franchise history.

It didn’t look perfect at times, especially at the beginning of the season. Williams, like the rest of the offense, needed some time to get used to Johnson’s offense and looked disjointed at times. Some of those struggles continued later into the season as the Bears couldn’t get in the end zone in the first half of games.

Even with the slow start, Williams etched his names into the Bears record books. He broke the franchise’s single-season passing record with 3,942 yards, falling 58 yards short of becoming the team’s first 4,000-yard passer.

Williams ranked seventh in the NFL in passing yards and sixth with 27 touchdowns. He also tied for eighth fewest interceptions with 12 amongst quarterbacks who played at least 50% of the snaps this season.

But Williams proved that he could be the reason why the Bears win games. Williams was the key catalyst in all seven comeback wins and made incredible throws to lead those comebacks. He proved that he had the clutch gene and that no moment was too big.

“I think this year, I realized how athletic he is,” Poles said. “Like, I knew he was a good athlete. He’s a little awkward in his movements, but like, it’s unique in the way that he can get out of things and move his body. So, he’ll continue to get better and lean into the traits that he has.”

Most importantly, Williams played in all of the Bears’ games this season. Bagent and Keenum weren’t called into action this year as Williams played in every game for a second straight season, an impressive feat for a player who takes some tough hits with his mobile play style.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks for a receiver earlier this month during their NFC divisional playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

What’s next: The Bears quarterback room won’t get much, if any attention, by fans this offseason.

Bagent signed a two-year contract extension during training camp and will be the team’s backup quarterback through at least the 2027 season. He showed during the preseason that he understands Johnson’s offense and could effectively fill in if Williams couldn’t play.

Poles and Johnson will need to decide whether they want to bring Keenum back. They used a roster spot for a third quarterback this season as Keenum provided valuable intel to Williams as a veteran quarterback. The Bears might find it valuable to bring him back on a cheaper salary to fill that same role again.

Other than that, the primary focus in the quarterback room will be can Williams continue his progression with a year in Johnson’s offense under his belt and a full offseason ahead? Johnson told Williams to take some time away from football to fully recharge from a long season.

But Williams will soon get back to work on fixing on some of his issues that popped up throughout the year. There were times Williams missed on some throws and didn’t find an open receiver as he went through his progression. Williams said he’ll focus on his footwork and accuracy over the coming months to hit on some of those misses.

He’ll have a good baseline to work off of after a memorable season for the Bears’ franchise quarterback.