Community Pulse: Expanding the Benefits of Economic Development in Grundy County

Municipal and county leaders across Grundy County continue to pursue economic development that strengthens local communities—supporting good-paying jobs and a stable tax base—while carefully managing the impacts that can come with growth.

Economic development priorities can look different depending on perspective—from renewable energy and logistics to construction and agriculture. Regardless of the project type, leaders evaluate proposals with one primary goal: deliver clear benefits to residents and municipalities while working to mitigate potential impacts.

All development has tradeoffs. Grundy County’s strong energy sector—including Dresden Station, CPV Three Rivers, Pembina Aux Sable, and local wind and solar projects—supports high-paying jobs and significant property tax revenue while also requiring the long-term storage of spent fuel. Similarly, the logistics sector contributes substantially to municipal tax bases but increases truck traffic, and employers along the chemical corridor provide strong wages and property taxes while operating under strict environmental and emissions requirements.

Proposed data center projects are being evaluated through the same lens. Local leaders have visited operating facilities, consulted technical experts, and negotiated agreements to maximize public benefit. Advantages include substantial construction employment, long-term property tax revenue, and no truck traffic. Water use remains an important consideration; however, proposed facilities are using closed-loop cooling systems designed to minimize water consumption. Power consumption continues to be a challenge that companies are working to lessen through new technology. Illinois is part of the 13-state PJM power grid, and power prices are set through a multi-state auction. Community leaders are committed to maximizing the benefits and mitigating those factors they can control.

There is no “perfect” economic development project, but there are projects that bring significant benefits to our local communities. Grundy County only consumes 5% of the power it produces. Let’s have some of those electrons stop in our communities and create jobs and build a strong property tax base. Every day, local leaders are working hard to ensure development brings value to our residents and improves the quality of life we enjoy in Grundy County.