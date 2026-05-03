Young entrepreneurs open up Market on Mill in Utica with Lemonade Day event

Ryker Phillips of Peru, makes balloon animals during the Lemonade Day Youth Market at the Market on Mill on Saturday, May 2, 2026 in Utica. (Scott Anderson)

Over 30 student-run businesses earned more than $2,000 in just two hours at the Lemonade Day Youth Market in Utica on Saturday, with every young entrepreneur turning a profit.

Seven businesses topped $100 in sales. The top earner was 3D Prints by Waltham students Jonah and Oliver, which brought in $250. Star Designs, run by Waltham students Thaila and Ana-Elisa, followed with $167.

The event, organized by the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, teaches young entrepreneurs about responsibility, teamwork and community contribution. According to Executive Director Bill Zens, the program’s impact goes far beyond the money earned.

“The program is about more than just making money,” Zens said. “It’s about learning responsibility, teamwork and how to contribute to your community. I could really go on and on about what these kids can take away from an event like this.”

Zens said the creativity from the kids is what continues to surprise him year after year. “Every year there’s something new,” he said. “We’ve had kids write and sell books, create artwork, make bracelets, baked goods and now 3D-printed items. Their creativity and imagination is unmatched.”

For 11-year-old Nehemiah of Waltham Elementary, the day was as much about fun as it was business. He sold snow cones, lemonade and candy-filled treats.

“Cookies,” Nehemiah said with a laugh when asked about his favorite part of the day.

Still, he admitted that although it was a fun day with his friends, the work behind the scenes wasn’t all that easy. “I had to carry a lot of stuff,” he said. “It’s been a long day.”

Jonah, also 11 from Waltham Elementary, said his first year participating came with its own challenges. “One of the biggest challenges was probably the wind,” he said. “Just keeping everything on the table was sometimes hard.”

Despite the obstacles, Jonah’s 3D printing business earned the most money at the event, bringing in over $250.

Zens emphasized that the event’s impact goes well beyond the money kids earn. “The ability to work together, the ability to communicate with adults — those are very important skills for kids to learn,” Zens said. “Every kid had to have face to face conversations today with new people, handle transactions and just understand the time and effort it takes to run something like this. So learning that, learning the timing and effort that goes into doing this — they can’t wait til the last minute.”

“I don’t know if there is a more rewarding program we run.”