Railroad crossings across northern Illinois to see upgrades as part of $376 million 5-year program

Railroad crossings in communities across northern Illinois will receive lights and other improvements as part of the Illinois Commerce Commission’s annual five year crossing safety improvement program.

Railroad crossings in communities across northern Illinois will receive lights and other improvements as part of the Illinois Commerce Commission’s annual five-year crossing safety improvement program.

The plan authorizes $376 million in funding for grade crossing safety improvements and highway-rail grade separations at approximately 387 crossing locations.

“Illinois is home to more than 10,000 public highway-rail crossings,” ICC Commissioner Michael Carrigan said in a news release. “The ICC’s Crossing Safety Improvement Program sets priority rail safety projects in motion for the upcoming year and beyond with the aim of preventing train collisions and saving lives.”

Map of all Illinois railroads as of 2026. (Photo provided by Illinois Commerce Commission)

Preliminary Federal Railroad Administration data from 2025 shows there were 119 collisions at public crossings in Illinois, along with 34 fatalities.

State funding from the Grade Crossing Protection Fund and Rebuild Illinois provides Illinois communities with the ability to address longstanding safety concerns and increasing project costs.

The five-year plan proposes 21 highway bridges, six pedestrian projects, 336 warning device upgrades and 24 low-cost crossing improvements, according to the release.

“New automatic warning signs, crossing gates and grade separation projects go a long way toward keeping motorists and pedestrians safe around tracks and trains,” ICC Rail Safety Specialist Aisha Jackson said in the release.

Ten-year data on collisions at Illinois railroad crossings through 2025. There 119 in 2025 alone. (Graphic provided by Illinois Commerce Commission)

“Equally important is knowledge. If you find yourself stuck on train tracks, exit the car immediately. Once safely off the tracks, look for the blue and white sign posted at the crossing and call the emergency number to alert the railroad of the danger ahead,” Jackson said.

The ICC prioritizes projects based on several factors, including safety of the existing crossing, collision history, traffic volume, engineering requirements and geographical location.

More information about the plan and where the improvements will occur can be found at icc.illinois.gov/icc-reports/report/CrossingSafetyImprovementProgram.

The lllinois Railway crossing on North Street just east of North Adams Street near downtown Oswego is currently marked with a railroad crossing and stop signs. There are no flashing warning lights or gates at the crossing. (Shea Lazansky)

Some top projects for fiscal year 2027

Carroll County

• Thomson

West Main Street: Modify automatic flashing light signals

North: Modify automatic flashing light signals

DuPage County

• Elmhurst

North York Street: Construct pedestrian grade separation

• Villa Park

North Ardmore Avenue: Construct grade separation and pedestrian grade separation

• Glen Ellyn

Pedestrian crossing grade separation

• Bensenville

North York Road: Construct grade separation

Kane County

• Aurora

Old Indian Trail: Reconstruct crossing surface and install pedestrian gates

Sullivan Road: Reconstruct crossing surface and install pedestrian gates

• South Elgin

Randall Road: Construct grade separation and remove public crossing

Kankakee County

• Kankakee

North Hobbie Avenue: Reconstruct automatic flashing light signals and reconstruct gates

Kendall County

• Oswego

North Adams Street Gates: Install LED lights and install remote monitors

West Benton Street: Install LED lights and install remote monitors

Old Minkler Road: Install gates, LED light installation and install remote monitors

• Millbrook

Whitfield Road: Install gates, LED light installation and install remote monitors

Fox River Drive: Install gates, LED light installation and install remote monitors

North Church Street: Install gates, LED light installation and install remote monitors

• Yorkville

River Birch Lane: Install gates, LED light installation and install remote monitors

McHenry County

• Crystal Lake

Construct pedestrian gates at: Pingree Road, East Crystal Lake Avenue, North Main Street, Depot Pedestrian Crossing, Grant Street, Norther Walkup Avenue and North Oak Street

• Harvard

Perkins Road: Install LED lights and install remote monitors

• Solon Mills

North Solon Road: Install automatic flashing light signals, install gates and LED light installation

• Richmond

Keystone Road: Install automatic flashing light signals, install gates and LED light installation

Ogle County

• Stillman Valley

North Rothwell Road: Install gates, LED light installation and install remote monitors

• Byron

North Mill Road: Install gates, LED light installation and install remote monitors

North Conger Road: Install gates, LED light installation and install remote monitors

Will County

• New Lenox

Gougar Road: Install grade separation