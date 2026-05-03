Railroad crossings across northern Illinois to see upgrades as part of $376 million 5-year program

Railroad crossings in communities across northern Illinois will receive lights and other improvements as part of the Illinois Commerce Commission’s annual five-year crossing safety improvement program.
The plan authorizes $376 million in funding for grade crossing safety improvements and highway-rail grade separations at approximately 387 crossing locations.
“Illinois is home to more than 10,000 public highway-rail crossings,” ICC Commissioner Michael Carrigan said in a news release. “The ICC’s Crossing Safety Improvement Program sets priority rail safety projects in motion for the upcoming year and beyond with the aim of preventing train collisions and saving lives.”
Preliminary Federal Railroad Administration data from 2025 shows there were 119 collisions at public crossings in Illinois, along with 34 fatalities.
State funding from the Grade Crossing Protection Fund and Rebuild Illinois provides Illinois communities with the ability to address longstanding safety concerns and increasing project costs.
The five-year plan proposes 21 highway bridges, six pedestrian projects, 336 warning device upgrades and 24 low-cost crossing improvements, according to the release.
“New automatic warning signs, crossing gates and grade separation projects go a long way toward keeping motorists and pedestrians safe around tracks and trains,” ICC Rail Safety Specialist Aisha Jackson said in the release.
“Equally important is knowledge. If you find yourself stuck on train tracks, exit the car immediately. Once safely off the tracks, look for the blue and white sign posted at the crossing and call the emergency number to alert the railroad of the danger ahead,” Jackson said.
The ICC prioritizes projects based on several factors, including safety of the existing crossing, collision history, traffic volume, engineering requirements and geographical location.
More information about the plan and where the improvements will occur can be found at icc.illinois.gov/icc-reports/report/CrossingSafetyImprovementProgram.
Some top projects for fiscal year 2027
Carroll County
• Thomson
West Main Street: Modify automatic flashing light signals
North: Modify automatic flashing light signals
• Elmhurst
North York Street: Construct pedestrian grade separation
• Villa Park
North Ardmore Avenue: Construct grade separation and pedestrian grade separation
Pedestrian crossing grade separation
• Bensenville
North York Road: Construct grade separation
• Aurora
Old Indian Trail: Reconstruct crossing surface and install pedestrian gates
Sullivan Road: Reconstruct crossing surface and install pedestrian gates
Randall Road: Construct grade separation and remove public crossing
• Kankakee
North Hobbie Avenue: Reconstruct automatic flashing light signals and reconstruct gates
• Oswego
North Adams Street Gates: Install LED lights and install remote monitors
West Benton Street: Install LED lights and install remote monitors
Old Minkler Road: Install gates, LED light installation and install remote monitors
• Millbrook
Whitfield Road: Install gates, LED light installation and install remote monitors
Fox River Drive: Install gates, LED light installation and install remote monitors
North Church Street: Install gates, LED light installation and install remote monitors
River Birch Lane: Install gates, LED light installation and install remote monitors
Construct pedestrian gates at: Pingree Road, East Crystal Lake Avenue, North Main Street, Depot Pedestrian Crossing, Grant Street, Norther Walkup Avenue and North Oak Street
• Harvard
Perkins Road: Install LED lights and install remote monitors
• Solon Mills
North Solon Road: Install automatic flashing light signals, install gates and LED light installation
• Richmond
Keystone Road: Install automatic flashing light signals, install gates and LED light installation
North Rothwell Road: Install gates, LED light installation and install remote monitors
• Byron
North Mill Road: Install gates, LED light installation and install remote monitors
North Conger Road: Install gates, LED light installation and install remote monitors
Gougar Road: Install grade separation