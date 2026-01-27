2025 Chicago Bears position review: Running backs

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift outruns Cleveland Browns cornerback Myles Harden to the endzone for a touchdown during their game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The 2025 Chicago Bears season was one for the ages.

Chicago took a major step in head coach Ben Johnson’s first season. The team elevated itself to one of the best in the NFL after finishing 5-12 the previous year. It resulted in the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2020, first NFC North title since 2018 and first playoff win since the 2010 playoffs.

The Bears did it in dramatic fashion, too. They had seven comeback wins after they trailed with two minutes left in the game, earning themselves the “Cardiac Bears” nickname.

Chicago will now try to build off of a great season. Bears general manager Ryan Poles and Johnson will need to make some tough roster decisions this offseason as the Bears try to take another step closer to being Super Bowl contenders next year.

Over the next few weeks, Shaw Local will evaluate how each position group did over the past season and start looking toward the offseason. Here’s a look at the running back room.

Running backs

Returning players: D’Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai, Roschon Johnson, Deion Hankins, Brittain Brown

Free agent: Travis Homer

Looking back: Poles faced questions heading into the season about whether he did enough over the offseason to improve the running back room. The unit proved it had the talent, becoming one of the best rushing groups in the NFL.

The Bears decided to keep Swift, draft Monangai in the seventh round and rely on offensive line and coaching additions to fix the running game. Ben Johnson incorporated a running game that involved misdirection and tight end movement to create open lanes for his running backs. The offensive line also developed into one of the best groups in the league.

That resulted in a dominant rushing attack. Chicago averaged 144.5 rushing yards per game and 4.9 per carry, both third in the NFL. The Bears’ running attack quickly became the team’s identity as they took over games by bullying their way down the field with tough runs.

Swift had himself a career year after many wondered whether he’d be on the Bears roster at the start of the season. He rushed for career-highs of 1,087 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Swift also proved he doesn’t only need space to make an impact. He embraced Ben Johnson’s physical mentality and put together tough runs throughout the year.

Meanwhile, Monangai proved to be a steal in the draft. He finished fifth amongst rookies with 783 rushing yards and averaged 4.6 yards per carry, sixth amongst rookies. Monangai finished eighth all-time amongst Bears rookie running backs in rushing yards with his tough running style.

Swift and Monangai were the primary rushers this season, as they mostly stayed on the field and became one of the best running back duos in the NFL. Quarterback Caleb Williams finished third with 388 rushing yards, while wide receivers DJ Moore and Luther Burden III had 79 and 37, respectively. Brown had five carries for 37 yards, while Roschon Johnson had two carries for 17 yards.

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai celebrates a first down during their NFL Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

What’s next: The Bears will need to make some decisions with their running back room this offseason. Will they keep things status quo after a great season? Or will they be forced to make some tough roster choices to clear up salary cap space for other roster additions?

Once again, those questions will center around Swift. He’ll enter the final year of his three-year contract and will have a roughly $8.8 million cap hit, which is 14th on the Bears roster according to Spotrac. Swift would also have a $1.3 million dead cap hit.

Ben Johnson and Poles both praised Swift for much of the season. He embraced Ben Johnson’s offense and was a key to the offense’s success. But after Monangai’s breakout season, the Bears might decide to get rid of Swift’s contract and fill the spot by drafting a running back once again in the draft.

Chicago will likely draft a running back even if Poles and Ben Johnson decide to keep Swift, since he’ll be on the final year of his contract.

Roschon Johnson ended the season on injured reserve but should be back since the Bears view him as an important special teams player. The Bears might want to bring back Homer for the same reason.

The Bears will also need to hire a new running backs coach in the next couple of weeks. Eric Bieniemy left the team after one season to return to the Kansas City Chiefs as their offensive coordinator.

