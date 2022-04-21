5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Live musical and drama performances top the weekend’s list

1- Listen to flute music Saturday in Peru. The Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble under the direction of Sue Gillio will present “A Kaleidoscope of Color” concert at 7 p.m. at Zion United Church of Christ, 1521 Sixth St. Free-will offerings will be accepted with money going to the flute scholarship fund to assist flutists who would like to attend the Summer Flute Retreat, June 19-25, in Peru. Music performed Saturday will feature a color in the title of the piece and will conclude with an arrangement of “Colors of the Wind.”

"Broadway Backwards" cast members Reid Rynke (left) Ethan Shaver, Bob Philip (on stage), David Zuniga and Ben Gensler rehearse in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre at Illinois Valley Community College. (Photo provided by IVCC)

2 - Catch this weekend IVCC’s first live performance since 2019. Students will perform “Broadway Backwards.” The revue features Broadway showtunes with a twist – men sing songs traditionally sung by female characters in musicals, and women perform showtunes written for men, hence the name, “Broadway Backwards.” “Broadway Backwards” plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Reserve tickets at ivcc.edu/theatre or purchase them at the door one hour prior to performances. All seats are $10.

3 - Take in some choir music Sunday in La Salle. Illinois Valley Youth Choir will host a public concert at 4 p.m. in the Matthiessen Auditorium at La Salle-Peru High School. Tickets are $4 for adults, $3 for seniors and students in grades K-12 Students, and free for children pre-K and younger. The auditorium is handicapped accessible. Refreshments will be served following the performance. The Illinois Valley Youth Choir was established in 1981 as an outlet for talented children in the Illinois Valley area.

Agent Frank, played by Michael Lee, Officer Billie Dwyer, played by Christin Mitchell, and Todd, played by Brian Steep, rehearse a scene in "Unnecessary Farce" at Stage 212 in La Salle. The show begins Friday, April 22, with performances Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24. (Scott Anderson)

4 - Get your laughs this weekend with a “farce” performance in La Salle. “Unnecessary Farce” will be presented Friday through Sunday, and again April 29 to May 1 at Stage 212, 700 First St. The spring show is a riotous adult comedy by Paul Slade Smith in which two inept police officers conduct a sting operation on their town’s allegedly embezzling mayor at a local motel. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m., except Sunday matinees, which begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale and are $15 for the general public. Visit the box office 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or call 815-224-3025 during box office hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org.

5 - Celebrate Earth Day on Saturday in Princeton or in La Salle. Children, youth and adults are invited to celebrate Earth Day from 1 to 4 p.m. at First Christian Church, 105 S. Main St. All activities are free. Families and individuals are invited to bring plastic bags to recycle and use in fun activities with artist Jeanne O’Melia. Weather permitting, the group will create an “earth mandala” out of flowers, leaves and stones. A mysterious “Plastic Bag Man” has also been invited. Outdoor events will include exhibits and hands-on arts and crafts. Free, reusable tote bags will be provided.

Additionally, the La Salle Public Library will be partnering with Perfectly Flawed Foundation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the sixth annual Earth Day Clean-Up at the Illinois and Michigan Canal, in La Salle. Library staff will have a booth with information about Pollinator Pathways – Plant Your Patch, related educational materials, details on Citizen Science, and will be distributing free, wildflower seed packets to individuals and groups interested in participating in the Pollinator Pathways project. With a focus on Earth Day, this event is the ideal time to get involved in planting wildflowers.

