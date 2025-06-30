Putnam County Library hosting July lineup of American history-themed programs

The Granville Branch of the Putnam County Library District will host “Stories of Historic Illinois Women” with historian Tom Emery, one of several history programs planned across the district in July. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Putnam County Library District is set to offer a variety of free historical programs in early July at different locations.

History of American Pies

At 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 8, the Standard branch, 128 First St., will host “History of American Pies” presented by award-winning baker Catherine Lambrecht.

Lambrecht, who earned Grand Champion and Best of Show honors at the Lake County Fair, will share how pies played a key role in American food history.

Stories of Historic Illinois Women

At 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 10, the Granville branch, 121 McCoy St., will host “Stories of Historic Illinois Women” with historian Tom Emery.

Attendees will explore the lives and legacies of some of the most influential women in Illinois history, from trailblazers like social reformer Jane Addams and poet laureate Gwendolyn Brooks to pioneering aviator Bessie Coleman.

Submarines Down the Illinois River

At 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 13, the Hennepin branch will host “Submarines Down the Illinois River” at the Putnam County Historical Society Meeting House, 327 Illinois Route 26.

Guest speaker Joe Tokarz will present on the 28 submarines built in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, during World War II.

His presentation will highlight their journey through inland rivers to the sea and the four subs that never returned.

Tokarz represents the USS Chicago Base of the U.S. Submarine Veterans, Inc., which has placed memorials along their historic route in Chicago, Joliet, and Morris.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit the Putnam County Library District’s website or contact your local branch.