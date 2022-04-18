Even the cast couldn’t help laughing in new Stage 212 show

Joe Ennenbach had looked for a good show for Stage 212, picked up the script for “Unnecessary Farce” and quickly pronounced a verdict.

“It made me laugh out loud,” Ennenbach said.

The La Salle stage is readying its first show free of infection controls – no more masks or social distancing – and director Ennenbach decided laughter is the best medicine after months of grappling with the virus.

The spring show is a riotous adult comedy by Paul Slade Smith in which two inept police officers conduct a sting operation on their town’s allegedly embezzling mayor at a local motel. Laughs ensue as the sting gets complicated by other bumbling characters and their tangled lives.

How funny is it? One of Ennenbach’s challenges has been getting cast members to not crack up during rehearsals.

“There have been moments when people lose it on stage and we have to stop,” Ennenbach said. “I certainly hope we work that out before opening night.”

Looking for a good laugh? The come to Stage 212 later this month and see why the cast of "Unnecessary Farce" had trouble getting through rehearsals without cracking up. Michael Lee (from left), as Agent Frank, Christin Mitchell, as Officer Billie Dwyer, and Brian Steep, as Todd, needed practice delivering their hilarious lines with a straight face.

Among the guilty parties is a Stage 212 veteran who can usually hold it together during the funny bits. Christin Mitchell, who plays dim-bulb cop Billie Dwyer, is no stranger to the spotlight, but that hasn’t immunized her from outbursts of sudden laughter.

“And I am probably the queen culprit,” admitted Mitchell, although she hastened to add, “Don’t look for me to break character because it won’t happen. It only happens during rehearsals.”

Michael Lee also has halted rehearsals with the occasional guffaw. Lee plays Agent Frank, who provides security for the Mayor and fashions himself as having the skills of a James Bond. (Spoiler alert: He doesn’t).

Lee is making his first foray into straight comedy and is a newcomer to Stage 212. He is, however, a veteran performer from stages in Missouri, where he retired from teaching, and veered from drama to comedy after reading the script.

“It’s very fast-paced and a lot of scatter-brained running around,” Lee said. “It’s funny. It’s genuinely hilarious.”

No, this is not a drama or a tale of suspense -- far from it. Stage 212's spring production, "Unnecessary Farce," is, as the title suggests, a comedy teeming with madcap laughs. Christini Mitchell (left), as Officer Billie Dwyer, and Brian Steep, as Todd, are the only ones not laughing in this and other sketches.

And for the part of the mayor, Stage 212 didn’t tab a veteran performer but did find an actual mayor.

Scott Harl, who served three terms at the helm in Peru City Hall, makes his stage debut as Mayor Meekly. It was a challenge he couldn’t resist.

“I had to do it,” Harl said. “I’ve been wanting to involve myself in a play for many, many years now and when the ad was in the paper I told my wife, ‘I can’t pass this up.’ ”

Harl said a few of his real-life political skills have come in handy, led by his years of public speaking, although he’s gotten a crash course in stagecraft and is suddenly mindful of opening night.

“The butterflies are starting to come,” he said.

Harl can rest easy. Ennenbach has as much faith in his cast as in the uproarious script. Although “Unnecessary Farce” was initially slated for its Stage 212 debut two years ago (thank you, COVID), Ennenbach said the madcap laughs will be just what the doctor ordered.

“It really has no redeeming message,” Ennenbach said. “It’s just unadulterated fun.”

Stage 212 means to pack the house, but not with minors. “Unnecessary Farce” includes strong language and plenty of sexual innuendo. Parents are advised to leave the kids home for this one.

Also featured in the cast are Pietro Alfano as Eric Sheridan, Devon Ford as Karen Brown, Brian Steep as Todd and Kelly Johnson as Mary Meekly.

Production staff includes co-producers Jessica Kreiser and Larry Kelsey, assistant director Theresa Wolfe, stage manager Ella Johns, set construction chief John Scheidecker, set building crew Joshua Robles, Josh Gill, Ronald Cole, Brett Cole and Scot Smigel, set decorator Glen Gerrard, costumer Joey Santos, prop coordinator Carol McConville, lighting designer and operator Yvette Lucas, sound designer Brian Pross and sound operator Fred Davis.

“Unnecessary Farce” will be presented April 22 to 24 and April 29 to May 1 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m., except Sunday matinees, which begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and are $15 for the general public. Visit the box office 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or call 815-224-3025 during box office hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org. Season passes are still available for the remaining three productions of the year for $45, and will allow for early access to tickets. Season passes may be purchased through the box office or online.

Ticket-holders are advised to stay alert for new infection controls. While masks are currently not required in the building, Stage 212 will follow any new directives from state and federal authorities.

“Unnecessary Farce” is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts Inc. (www.playscripts.com).

This might look like a rom-com but Stage 212's spring production, "Unnecessary Farce," is definitely more comedy than romance. Karen Brown, played by Devon Ford, and Officer Eric Sheridan, played by Pietro Alfano bring big laughs and more than a touch of sexual innuendo to the local stage. Parents be warned: "Unnecessary Farce" is intended for mature audiences only.




