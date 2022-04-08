IVCC performs first live show since 2019

When “Broadway Backwards” debuts on the Illinois Valley Community College stage April 22, the show will mark the return of live theatre to the college for the first time since 2019.

The revue features Broadway showtunes with a twist – men sing songs traditionally sung by female characters in musicals, and women perform showtunes written for men, hence the name, “Broadway Backwards.”

“Everyone is having fun with the show,” said director and choreographer Don Grant Zellmer. “It’s a small cast, so there’s lots of opportunities for the performers to be very busy and they’re getting a kick out of the reversal of roles.

“Everyone is embracing the humor this presents, and it also gives a voice to singers who may not have the opportunity to sing particular music,” Grant Zellmer added.

Showtunes include “Freddy My Love” from Grease, “Ladies Who Lunch” from Company, “Hard Knock Life” from Annie – all sung by the men, and “There Is Nothing Like A Dame” from South Pacific, “Greased Lightning” from Grease, and “The Sadder But Wiser Girl” from The Music Man by the women, among many others.

The cast includes IVCC students Macy Anderson and David Zuniga, of Oglesby; Lauren Frawley, of Henry; Ben Gensler, Reid Rynke and Sydnee Wright, of Peru; Ethan Shaver, of Lostant, and community member Bob Philip, of Peru.

Broadway Backwards plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 22 and 23, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Reserve tickets at www.ivcc.edu/theatre or purchase them at the door one hour prior to performances. All seats are $10.

Technical director is Chad Brokaw and the show is produced and costumed by David Kuester.



