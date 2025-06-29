Peru City Council to discuss e-bike regulations on Monday

A new decorative clock was unveiled Wednesday in front of Peru City Hall. The clock was paid for by Anne Baker, and it contains a plaque honoring her late husband, Donald Baker, former longtime mayor of Peru. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Peru City Council will discuss the creation of a committee to address e-bikes during Monday’s meeting.

The potential committee will address state law and aim to establish regulations.

Peru has had two e-bike-related accidents this year, the first in February on Route 251 and the second in April on May Road.

Peru has no ordinance about e-bikes other than the Illinois Vehicle Code.

The council will also discuss the proposed City Center and Regional Sports Complex, which was unveiled in September.

Director of Engineering Eric Carls said during the September council meeting that the project’s goal is to create an economic engine by building a multifaceted indoor/outdoor sports complex between Plank Road, 36th Street, Midtown Road and Peoria Street that would attract tens of thousands of visitors to the region for travel youth sports.

The Peru City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 1901 4th St.