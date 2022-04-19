First Christian Church to host Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 23

Children, youth and adults are invited to celebrate Earth Day from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at First Christian Church at 105 S. Main Street in Princeton. All activities are free.

Families and individuals are invited to bring plastic bags to recycle and use in fun activities with artist Jeanne O’Melia.

Weather permitting, the group will create an “earth mandala” out of flowers, leaves and stones. A mysterious “Plastic Bag Man” has also been invited.

Outdoor events will include exhibits and hands-on arts and crafts. Free, reusable tote bags will be provided.

Participants can test their knowledge on local approaches to having a cleaner, safer and healthier world. Their answers will be entered into a drawing for a free bicycle from The Bike Place.

Indoors, short videos will be shown on climate change, the environment and green practices for homes, businesses and communities. Special attention will be paid to the use and disposal of plastics and food waste.

The event will be hosted by First Christian Church, the Green Interest Group (GIG) with support from Midwest Partners.