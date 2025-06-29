Mendota Elks announce essay contest winners

Brooklyn Mauch (left) and Paul Hochstatter (right), 6th grade essay winners for the Mendota Elks Essay Contest, are joined by Dessa Collings (center), Mendota Elks Exalted Ruler. (Photo provided by Lisa Fultz)

Each year, the Elks host an Americanism essay contest where students can write an essay that answers a chosen topic.

This year’s topic was “What Does Patriotism Mean to Me?” The top three advance to the district competition. Then the top three from the district advance to the state level. Here are this year’s winners.

6th grade Mendota Elks Lodge winners

1st Ally Tillman, Holy Cross

2nd Brooklyn Mauch, Holy Cross

3rd Paul Hochstatter, Holy Cross

Great Northwest District winners

1st Brooklyn Mauch, Holy Cross

2nd Paul Hochstatter, Holy Cross

3rd Ally Tillman, Holy Cross

Mendota Elks 2024-2025 Teen of the Month/Year winners

Each month, the Mendota Elks Lodge selects one male and female senior student who are nominated by the local high schools to be the Teen of the Month. At the end of the year, these schools nominate one male and female for the Mendota Elks Teen of the Year. The lodge winners then compete at the district level, and the winners move to the state level.

September

Dessa Komitas, Mendota Township High School

Nathan Siri, Bureau Valley High School

October

Jillian Anderson, Ohio Community High School

Gavin Pinter, Princeton High School

November

Shelby Bently, Mendota Township High School

Cade Odell, Princeton High School

December

Izabella Birkey, Bureau Valley High School

Landon Hulsing, Bureau Valley High School

January

Aiden Besler, Bureau Valley High School

Samantha Woolley, Princeton High School

February

Elin Workman, Princeton High School

Kaleb Workman, Bureau Valley High School

Mendota Elks Teen of the Year winners

Samantha Woolley, Princeton High School

Nathan Siri, Bureau Valley High School

Great Northwest District Teen of the Year winners

Nathan Siri, Bureau Valley High School

Illinois Elks Teen of the Year winners

1st Place Nathan Siri, Bureau Valley High School