Illinois Valley Youth Choir to perform April 24

Illinois Valley Youth Choir will host a public concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24, in the Matthiessen Auditorium at La Salle-Peru High School.

Tickets are $4 for adults, $3 for seniors and students in grades K-12 Students, and free for children pre-K and younger. The auditorium is handicapped accessible. Refreshments will be served following the performance.

The Illinois Valley Youth Choir was established in 1981 as an outlet for talented children in the Illinois Valley area. The tuition-based choir is open to boys and girls in grades 3-8. Boys must have unchanged voices. Scholarships are available.

Current member are Luna Ashley, Brynlen Bock, Olivia Boyer, Cora Dempsey, Natalia Diaz, Remy Feehan, Kailey Harper, Quinn Holly, Adelea Huber, Alison Kiefel, Jayden Kissinger, Inocencia Madrigal-Rocha, Holly Malmassari, Aviana Martin, Aaleeyah Meadows, Libby Mize, Anaiz Perez, Aliyah Peterson, Alayna Pinter, Lydia Pinter, Bethany Polega, Ollie Ribas, Cora Roether, Reuben Roether, Julia Smith, and Charlotte Vogelgesang. The choir is directed by Jenilyn Roether and accompanied by Matt Makeever.