Illinois Valley finishes third in first half: Pistol Shrimp weekly update

Members of the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp stand for the National Anthem during a game in June. (Scott Anderson)

The first half of the Prospect League season ended last week. The Pistol Shrimp finished third in the Western Conference Northwest Division with an 11-14 record. The Clinton LumberKings earned the first half playoff berth with an 18-7 mark.

The Shrimp are 1-1 so far in the second half.

Here’s a look at last week and a look ahead to next week:

WEEKLY RECAP

Burlington Bees 6, Pistol Shrimp 5 (7 inn.): The Shrimp scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t complete the rally.

Kyle Gibson was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and James Love was 2 for 4 with two driven in.

Caleb Okada was the losing pitcher in relief.

Burlington Bees 11, Pistol Shrimp 10: The Shrimp scored three runs in the top of the seventh but again came up short.

D’Andre Gaines homered, drove in three runs and scored three runs, while Tyler Dorsch doubled and had three RBIs and a run.

Jared Herzog took the loss on the mound.

Lafayette Aviators 7, Pistol Shrimp 3: Amir Gray was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs as the Shrimp lost their final game of the first half.

Jack Savitch was the losing pitcher.

Pistol Shrimp 9, Lafayette Aviators 3: Nick Weaver was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs as the Shrimp opened the second half with a win.

Draven Nushida was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

Danny Cihocki started and earned the win, allowing one earned runs on two hits with nine strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Normal CornBelters 7, Pistol Shrimp 6: Nushida was 2 for 4 and drove in two runs, while Love was 2 for 2 and scored twice.

Izzag Zrust took the loss in relief.

WEEKLY AWARDS

Cihocki, a Princeton graduate, earned Pistol Shrimp Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season as he gave up one run on two hits while striking out nine batters and walking none in five innings.

Nushida was named Pistol Shrimp Hitter of the Week. He hit .444 with four runs, four RBIs and four steals.

PROSPECT LEAGUE STANDINGS

Western Conference

Northwest Division Second half Overall Burlington Bees 2-0 15-14 Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1-1 12-15 Quincy Doggy Paddlers 1-1 10-15 Clinton LumberKings 1-2 19-9

THE WEEK AHEAD

The Shrimp face Quincy five times this week Here’s the schedule and theme nights for the week:

Tuesday - at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday - Quincy Doggy Paddlers (Sensory friendly night), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday - Quincy Doggy Paddlers, (Salute to the Military, Joe Cantafio pre-game music), 4:05 p.m.

Friday - at Normal CornBelters, 6 p.m.

Saturday - at Quincy Doggy Paddlers, 3:05 p.m. (makeup from June 7), 6:30 p.m.

Sunday - at Quincy Doggy Paddlers, 2 p.m.