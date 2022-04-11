La Salle library will partner with Perfectly Flawed for Earth Day Clean-Up at canal

The La Salle Public Library will be partnering with Perfectly Flawed Foundation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the sixth annual Earth Day Clean-Up at the Illinois and Michigan Canal, in La Salle.

Library staff will have a booth with information about Pollinator Pathways – Plant Your Patch, related educational materials, details on Citizen Science, and will be distributing free, wildflower seed packets to individuals and groups interested in participating in the Pollinator Pathways project. With a focus on Earth Day, this event is the ideal time to get involved in planting wildflowers.

Pollinator Pathways is funded through #PlantWildflowers Initiative, supported by Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Tangled Bank Studios, PBS Nature, World Wildlife Fund, and Air Wick Scented Oils. Contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341 for more information.



