Westmont train station to close Aug. 26-27

BNSF will not stop at the Westmont train station, 18 West Quincy, in Westmont, Aug. 26-27 due to scheduled track work at the station and the adjacent Cass Avenue crossing. Additionally, BNSF trains will operate on a Sunday schedule throughout the weekend to reduce traffic through the work zone.

BNSF will be replacing rail ties along the platform at Westmont, necessitating the closure of the station. The Cass Avenue vehicular and pedestrian crossings will also be closed from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. BNSF riders who normally use Westmont are advised to use the Clarendon Hills Station during the closure. The train schedule can be found at metra.com.

While Cass Avenue is closed, the nearest railroad crossings available to motorists will be Prospect Avenue in Clarendon Hills and Fairview Avenue in Downers Grove. Detour signs will be posted.

As part of the project, the pedestrian-only crossing near Lincoln Street at the west end of the station has been permanently removed. The newly installed tracks have varying rail heights resulting in an inability to create a ground level pedestrian crossing that meets ADA requirements. Commuters and pedestrians will be able to cross the tracks at Cass Avenue.

As the work proceeds, additional closings at Westmont and weekend schedule reductions will be announced.