Wheaton Park District, FT Cares Foundation to illuminate downtown in Light the Torch 5K

The Wheaton Park District and FT Cares Foundation Light the Torch 5K Night Run/Walk is set for Oct. 2. (Image provided)

WHEATON – When the sun sets in the autumn sky Oct. 2, the Wheaton Park District and FT Cares Foundation Light the Torch 5K Night Run/Walk will be back – in person and virtually – for its eighth year in downtown Wheaton.

The race steps off at 6:30 p.m. and features luminary lanes and a laser light show, a news release stated.

This year’s race, which is happening during October Fest, will take place at the Central Athletic Complex. The race is presented by the DuPage County Historical Museum.

October Fest is free.

Race participants and their families, along with the public, can enjoy live entertainment, a beer garden, food vendors and a children’s play area.

This year’s race will honor first responders and health care workers, with a portion of proceeds benefiting organizations including Concerns of Police Survivors and Copline. A portion of proceeds also will benefit Special Spaces of Illinois, Cosley Zoo, the DuPage County Historical Museum and Play For All Playground & Garden Foundation.

“This race has always been about giving back,” race director Amy Seklecki of the Wheaton Park District said in the release. “We are excited to return safely to an in-person race to connect with as much of the community as possible to raise awareness and funding for charities locally, nationally and globally.”

Online registration is open through Sept. 28 at runsignup.com/Race/IL/Wheaton/LighttheTorch5KNightRun. Packet pickup is Sept. 30. Race-day registration will be available.

For information, go to wheatonparkdistrict.com/lightthetorch or email Seklecki at aseklecki@wheatonparks.org.