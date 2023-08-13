What District 41 families need to know before school begins

As Glen Ellyn School District 41 approaches the first day of school, it has essential information for families as they prepare to send their children back to the classroom.

Elementary teacher assignments, bus information and Hadley Junior High School schedules will be released in Skyward Family Access Aug. 21. Registration fees must be paid or payment arrangements made in order to receive this information.

Elementary meet-and-greets will be held Aug. 22. More details will be provided by the schools.

The first day of student attendance for grades K-8 is Aug. 23. The first day of attendance for PreK/EC is Aug. 28. Check out the official 2023-24 school year calendar:

New 6th grade student orientation and team building is Aug. 15.

Last Name ending with A - M - 9-10:30 a.m.

Last Name ending with N - Z - 11 a.m.-noon

The student council is organizing a walk through of Hadley, locker combination practice and team building for incoming 6th grade students. Parents, this is a drop off for 6th grade students only.

New to District 41/Hadley Orientation - 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16.

This is a one-hour welcome and summary of Hadley Junior High programs for families that have moved into the attendance boundaries this summer. New Hadley families can join the Hadley administration in kicking off the school year by getting to know your child’s school a little better. Yes, new students are welcome.

Wildcat Walkthrough - 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21

All families are invited to walk their child’s schedule at Hadley Junior High. Locker numbers and combinations will be available on your child’s schedule. The schedule will be available in Skyward prior to this event. Registration fees must be paid or payment arrangements made in order to receive this information.

Administration, counselors and technology will be present to assist with specific issues and answer questions. Teachers will not be present. This is an open-house format. Show up at any time between 4:37:30 p.m.

Wildcat Welcome 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 22

Meet teachers, administrators, specialists, etc. virtually through Google Meets. All staff are available to say hello, answer questions. A list of all Google Meet links will be sent to families prior to the event.

2023-24 Supply Lists

The first day of school is Aug. 23. Preparing your child with the right supplies is a great first step to ensure student success. Find your school supply list below.

Abraham Lincoln

Ben Franklin

Churchill

Forest Glen

Hadley Junior High

District 41 Free Meals Application

Children need healthy meals to learn. District 41 offers healthy meals every school day. Your children may qualify for free meals or for reduced price meals. To apply for free meals or a fee waiver, complete the Household Eligibility Application . Clic para espanol . Submit your completed application to the Central Services Office or your school office. If you are unable to print the lunch application/fee waiver, contact the district office or your school office.

Families who are currently receiving benefits from Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF), Income Eligible Medicaid or Foster child status do not need to complete an application and will receive notice of direct certification.

District 41′s food service partner Quest requires preorders for all elementary school lunches. The preordering process will allow Quest to better provide the accurate number of lunches to each school building. This process is required for all elementary students including families who have approved fee waivers. Preorders must be completed by midnight the Thursday before the following week.

Preordering are taken through an app/website called MyMealOrder.com (MMO). In order to get started with MMO you must complete the following steps:

Go to mymealorder.com to login Click here

Click here for instructions on how to locate your student’s ID. You will need your child’s school ID number to set up myMealOrder.

for instructions on how to locate your student’s ID. You will need your child’s school ID number to set up myMealOrder. Place your order by midnight on Thursday night for the following week.

Click Here for step-by-step instructions and screenshots of the process to preorder. (clic para espanol)

For information about managing school lunch accounts (PushCoin) and payment of school fees click here.

If you miss the preorder window and your child doesn’t have lunch from home, your child will be served a Sunbutter sandwich along with a snack and drink. The menus will be up in advance and families may preorder for more than one week at a time.

Please note, the above process is being used solely to collect lunch orders. The charges related to your orders will be automatically transferred to your PushCoin account and applied against your existing balance

