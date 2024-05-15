Lorraine Road work in Wheaton to begin

Crews contracted by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will soon begin work to improve Lorraine Road between Roosevelt Road and Harwarden Street in Wheaton.

The scope of the project includes replacing sidewalk corners that are not accessible for all individuals and resurfacing the top 3 inches of pavement. This work is expected to be completed by the end of July, barring unforeseen circumstances.

The city recently received federal funding to complete this project, and IDOT is administering the project. The contractor for this project, A. Lamp Concrete Contractors Inc., plans to begin replacing all sidewalks at the intersections abutting Lorraine Road starting this week.

Access to businesses will remain open throughout the project. Use caution driving near the work area, as there may be temporary lane closures while crews are working.