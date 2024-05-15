New refuse, yard waste program starts in Woodridge Sept. 1

Woodridge has entered into a new five-year contract with Groot that will begin on Sept. 1.

Through this new program, stickers will no longer be used for refuse and yard waste. Instead, customers can benefit from unlimited flat-rate collection of refuse, recycling, and yard waste.

Groot will provide customers with new refuse and recycling containers. These containers are currently on display at village hall for anyone interested in viewing the sample sizes. Three sizes will be available for customers 35 gallon, 65 gallon and 95 gallon and can be selected during registration.

Please note that registration is not currently open for this program, but is coming soon. Residents will receive their new Groot Refuse and Recycling brochure in the mail with more information about this program and how to sign up. New program highlights include: