Spring Wine Tasting at Morton Arboretum set for May 23

The Grand Garden at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle will be the setting for the Spring Wine Tasting. (John Weinstein)

Sample a diverse array of offerings in The Morton Arboretum’s beautiful Grand Garden at the Spring Wine Tasting event from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23.

The garden will provide the scenic backdrop as you choose from more than 80 varieties of wine to taste. Guests also will have the chance to order wine to pick up from SavWay Wine & Spirits’ Oak Brook location. Ten percent of each purchase will be donated to The Morton Arboretum.

Food and additional beverages will be available for purchase from the Ginkgo Restaurant and Café until the Visitor Center closes at 6 p.m. Food from Tievoli Pizza Bar will be offered near Arbor Court throughout the event.

Ticket prices are $50 for Arboretum members, and $60 for the general public. Each ticket includes three hours of tasting and a souvenir glass.

Special tickets are available for designated drivers, which include a nonalcoholic beverage ticket and cookie. Prices are $15 for members, and $20 for the general public.

Proceeds from the ticket purchases support the Arboretum’s vision of a greener, healthier, more beautiful world where people and trees thrive together, according to its website.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the Spring Wine Tasting, visit mortonarb.org.