GoFundMe created for Downers Grove woman killed in Ogden Avenue hit-and-run

A GoFundMe has been created for the family of a Downers Grove woman killed last week in a hit-and-run accident.

Annie Moore, the younger sister of Robin Robinson, 65, created the GoFundMe to help pay the costs associated with her sibling’s death.

“With no insurance to fall back on, Robin’s family now faces the emotional devastation of losing Robin and the financial strain caused by her absence. Just envision the overwhelming impact of such a loss,” Moore wrote.

“Robin was abandoned on the road, left alone in the darkness to succumb to her injuries,” Moore wrote on her sister’s GoFundMe page. “She leaves behind her longtime partner, Chuck, with whom she shared a deeply loving relationship for 26 years. Chuck is reeling from the loss of his beloved partner.”

A 74-year-old woman was identified as the driver of a car that struck and killed Robinson on Ogden Avenue on May 9, authorities said. The unidentified woman is cooperating with investigators, Downers Grove police said.

The incident took place about 9 p.m. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Your contributions can make a meaningful difference in helping the family navigate this challenging time. Please consider donating to support them as they cope with the profound grief and financial burden left in the wake of Robin’s passing,” Moore wrote.

The GoFundMe account has raised $3,195 of its $10,000 goal as of Tuesday.

Investigators were able to confirm through video surveillance that Robinson had fallen in the roadway and was lying down just before being struck by the vehicle.

Authorities completed a two-mile canvass of Ogden Avenue for witnesses and additional video surveillance indicating the offending vehicle’s direction of travel. They also determined vehicle parts found at the scene belonged to a 2022-2024 Acura RDX.

Authorities found the driver and vehicle involved in the crash through local records, registration checks and other investigative means.