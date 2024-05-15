May 15, 2024
Westmont police to participate in Cop On a Rooftop Friday

By Shaw Local News Network
The Westmont Police Department and Dunkin’ will once again participate in the annual Cop on a Rooftop program.

This year’s event is scheduled for 5 a.m. to noon May 17 at participating Dunkin’ locations. The community is invited to come out and support this program that serves as a fundraiser for Special Olympic Illinois.

During the event, Westmont police officers will be on the rooftop of both participating Westmont Dunkin’ locations: 19 W. 63rd. St., and 121 W. Ogden Ave., to encourage the community to stop and support the fundraiser.

Additional police personnel, community volunteers and area Special Olympic athletes will be collecting donations and selling the 2024 Special Olympics Torch Run T-shirts at the event.

For more information regarding this important program, visit the Special Olympics website at specialolympics.org.

