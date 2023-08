Morton High School will hold a back-to-school fair from 3-7 p.m. Aug. 13 at Cicero Community Park, 3400 S. 53rd Ave., Cicero.

The fair will feature free school supplies and back packs. There will also be snacks, bounce houses, live music and photos with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

There will be school uniforms for sale. Only debit and credit cards will be accepted.