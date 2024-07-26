Cosley Foundation names 2024 Michael T. Williams Scholarship recipients

The Cosley Foundation, a not-for-profit foundation supporting Cosley Zoo in Wheaton, has announced the winners of this year’s Michael T. Williams Scholarship—Heidi Banks of Wheaton, Bellastar Jakresky of Roselle, Lily Soszynski of Lockport and Abigail White of Joliet. (Image provided by Wheaton Park District)

The Cosley Foundation, a not-for-profit foundation supporting Cosley Zoo in Wheaton, has announced the winners of this year’s Michael T. Williams Scholarship—Heidi Banks of Wheaton, Bellastar Jakresky of Roselle, Lily Soszynski of Lockport and Abigail White of Joliet.

Williams Architects established the scholarship in memory of former Cosley Foundation President Mike Williams. It is presented annually to current or former Cosley Zoo interns or junior zookeepers pursuing a career in a field of study that embraces a commitment to conservation and the natural world, such as zoology, environmental science, veterinary science or animal science.

Each of the scholarship recipients will receive awards of $1,250, which will be presented during the Mike Williams Cosley Classic golf outing on Aug. 5 at Arrowhead Golf Club in Wheaton.