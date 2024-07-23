July 23, 2024
DuPage sheriff investigating murder of man near Lombard

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a man that occurred about 9:30 p.m. Monday in an unincorporated area near Lombard.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting near 16th Street and Meyers Road and found an unresponsive adult male with a gunshot wound inside a car parked in a driveway, according to sheriff’s office news release.

The investigation was turned over to sheriff’s office investigators. The coroner removed the victim from the scene, and the vehicle has been towed for further examination, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office did not give the age or name of the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office Detective line at 630-407-2343

