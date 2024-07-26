July 26, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Lombard Historical Society to hold Teddy Bear Picnic

By Shaw Local News Network
The Lombard Historical Society’s annual Teddy Bear Picnic will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at the Sheldon Peck Homestead, 355 East Parkside Ave. in Lombard.

The Lombard Historical Society’s annual Teddy Bear Picnic will be from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Sheldon Peck Homestead, 355 East Parkside Ave. in Lombard. (Photo provided by Lombard Historical Society)

The Lombard Historical Society’s annual Teddy Bear Picnic will be from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 10, at the Sheldon Peck Homestead, 355 East Parkside Ave. in Lombard. The event will feature story time, a parade, The Natural Naturalist Kim White and her animals, games and crafts. Tickets are $2 per child. Adults are free.

Children will be able to escort their favorite stuffed animal friend to a picnic where they are the guests of honor. Bring a picnic lunch and the Lombard Historical Society will provide lemonade and cookies, while supplies last. Storytime will begin at 1 p.m., followed immediately by a parade around the grounds, including all the teddy bears and other furry friends.

For more information on this event, visit lombardhistory.org.

Lombard
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois