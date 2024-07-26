Lombard Historical Society to hold Teddy Bear Picnic

The Lombard Historical Society’s annual Teddy Bear Picnic will be from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Sheldon Peck Homestead, 355 East Parkside Ave. in Lombard. (Photo provided by Lombard Historical Society)

The Lombard Historical Society’s annual Teddy Bear Picnic will be from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 10, at the Sheldon Peck Homestead, 355 East Parkside Ave. in Lombard. The event will feature story time, a parade, The Natural Naturalist Kim White and her animals, games and crafts. Tickets are $2 per child. Adults are free.

Children will be able to escort their favorite stuffed animal friend to a picnic where they are the guests of honor. Bring a picnic lunch and the Lombard Historical Society will provide lemonade and cookies, while supplies last. Storytime will begin at 1 p.m., followed immediately by a parade around the grounds, including all the teddy bears and other furry friends.

For more information on this event, visit lombardhistory.org.