League of Women Voters of La Grange plan fall kick off meeting

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area is planning a fall kick off meeting.

The meeting will be held from 6:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Hillgrove Tap, 800 Hillgrove Ave. in Western Springs.

The cost for dinner is $25, payable by check made out to League of Women Voters of the LaGrange Area, or cash at the event. Drinks ordered from the bar will be paid separately.

Email amartonffy@aol.com no later than Sept. 3 to register. For more information, email league@lagrangearealwv.org or visit www.lagrangearealwv.org.