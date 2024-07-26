July 26, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

League of Women Voters of La Grange plan fall kick off meeting

By Shaw Local News Network
Bonnie Pitz, state board member of the League of Women Voters of Iowa, shows off a pin from the organization. For years, the League has held candidate forums/debates in Jasper County. Local Republican candidates are refusing to participate in the forums, citing frustrations over the group's lack of neutrality and a past mistake.

(Christopher Braunschweig)

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area is planning a fall kick off meeting.

The meeting will be held from 6:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Hillgrove Tap, 800 Hillgrove Ave. in Western Springs.

The cost for dinner is $25, payable by check made out to League of Women Voters of the LaGrange Area, or cash at the event. Drinks ordered from the bar will be paid separately.

Email amartonffy@aol.com no later than Sept. 3 to register. For more information, email league@lagrangearealwv.org or visit www.lagrangearealwv.org.

La GrangeCook County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois