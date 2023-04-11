District 58 to team with police to support vulnerable students with safety program

The Downers Grove Grade School District 58 Special Services Department and the Downers Grove Police Department will present an information night on comprehensive safety planning for families of students with special needs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 18 at Herrick Middle School, 4435 Middaugh Ave.

The presentation, called “A Focus on Safety for All,” is designed to help families understand the Downers Grove Police Department’s “Safe Return” program to support the special safety needs of students with disabilities and other vulnerable community members – from developmental disabilities to communication challenges, and medical needs to mobility challenges, a news release stated.

The program will address how parents can partner with their child’s school support team efforts with developmentally appropriate activities, language and opportunities for practice.

“We want to ensure the needs of those who are the most vulnerable are intentionally included in safety-planning processes,” Assistant Superintendent of Special Services Jessica Stewart stated in the release.

The program’s goal is to create a culture of safety with manageable actions, behaviors and practices so that those with special needs can be safe and feel safe during a crisis.

“Especially Safe” is a national program developed by “Safe and Sound Schools,” which is part of the Sandy Hook Initiative, designed to support educators and parents in developing more comprehensive, inclusive safety practices. Parents also will be offered the opportunity to register their child in the “Safe Return” program with the police department, so they can better assist their child in an emergency.